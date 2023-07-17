×
Tom Hiddleston and Wife Zawe Ashton Bring Coordinated Couple Style in Ralph Lauren to Wimbledon 2023

The couple attended the final day of Wimbledon to watch the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Tom Hiddleston and his wife, Zawe Ashton, put on their Sunday best for the final day of the Wimbledon championship in London. The husband and wife team went for a coordinated blue color palette, both wearing Ralph Lauren.

Hiddleston wore a blue double-breasted suit with a blue shirt and matching tie. He topped off his look with brown lace-up shoes. Ashton wore a blue floral-print dress, pairing it with a beige handbag with brown leather trim and matching beige shoes with a brown toe cap.

The final game of Wimbledon between Djokovic and Alcaraz had fans on the edge of their seats, with Djokovic even smashing his racket in frustration at one point. In the end, Alcaraz came out victorious winning his first Wimbledon title, leaving Djokovic, who was the favorite to win, with his first Men’s Singles finals loss at the All England Club in more than a decade.

Alcaraz won the U.S. Open in 2022 and previously lost to Djokovic at this year’s French Open semifinals. Djokovic’s loss cost him the opportunity this year to become the first player since 1969 to achieve the Grand Slam in men’s singles, winning all four tournaments in one year.

Hiddleston, who’s best known for his role as Loki in the “Avengers” and “Thor” franchises in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is in production for a new Netflix series called “White Stork,” although like most film and television projects currently in production, it is affected by the strike between the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild. Meanwhile, Ashton is set to join her husband in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the upcoming film “The Marvels.”

