The Tomato Girl Trend: Everything to Know About the Viral TikTok Aesthetic

TikTok has promoted many viral aesthetics, including Barbiecore, Mermaidcore and the LaLa girl trend. Now it’s time for the Tomato Girl.

Contrary to the name, being a tomato girl has nothing to do with enjoying the fruit or tomato sauce, but instead centers around everything that could come to mind when thinking of tomatoes: lounging in the Italian summer weather, drinking spritz cocktails and also wearing breezy outfits that incorporate a red-themed color palette.

The tomato girl trend has grown so big that Airbnb reported on June 15 that Amalfi, Florence and Sorrento in Italy made “the top trending destinations U.S. guests are searching for this Independence Day weekend.”

The search phrase #tomatogirl has already garnered over 2 million mentions on TikTok. Here, WWD breaks down everything to know about the tomato girl trend including the fashion associated with it.

Who created the tomato girl trend?

Although no one person can be traced back to creating the tomato girl trend, the idea first gained popularity on TikTok.

Among the top-liked videos on the app covering the trend is one by @bemusedbeanie. The video, with over 200,000 likes, showcases a collage of pictures that define tomato girls, including tomato-red Jimmy Choo bowtie kitten heels, lace-adorned dresses, woven baskets and summer-themed cocktails. Another video by @Rebecca Schneider presents a collage of women in sweetheart-neckline tops, voyaging to coastal cities and walking around barefoot in the grass.

Alessandra-Ambrosio in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 15, 2022. News & Pictures/ MEGA

What is the tomato girl trend?

The tomato girl trend is all about embracing the themes of a romantic European summer, which in, most cases, is very reminiscent of the tomato itself: bold, vibrant and delicious. The looks can include vintage headscarves, slim-fitting linen dresses, crochet hats and flower-and-vine embroidered tops.

What celebrities have embraced the tomato girl trend?

Jennifer Lopez took on the tomato girl trend with the launch of her alcohol line Delola Spritz in April. The campaign imagery for the line, which offers berry, orange and grapefruit-flavored spritzers, pictures Lopez on a coastal Italian getaway.

Styled by Rob Zangardi, the actress and singer is seen wearing a yellow nautical-striped Zimmermann skort and a dainty white button-up.

In May, Hailey Bieber posted a series of pictures to her Instagram of her traveling with friends, wearing a red-striped Ami Paris sailor top with micro denim shorts. She paired the look with a Miu Miu belt and Saint Laurent SL 557 Sunglasses.

That same month, Blackpink’s Jennie posted Instagram photos of her on tour, wearing a fitted corset dress with a doily-pattered hem and red flowers. Even Jennie’s hairstyle embraced the tomato girl aesthetic, styled into effortless pigtail buns adorned in red hair ties.