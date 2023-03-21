×
Toni Collette Channels Cottagecore in Zimmermann Lace Dress for Prime Video’s ‘The Power’ Premiere

The actress stars alongside Auli'i Cravalho and John Leguizamo in the British sci-fi drama series.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Toni Collette attending the UK premiere of "The Power" at ODEON Luxe West End on March 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Toni Collette attending the UK premiere of "The Power" on Tuesday in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Toni Collette arrived at the premiere of Prime Video’s “The Power” in London on Tuesday, wearing a colorful cottagecore-inspired ensemble from Zimmermann’s fall 2023 collection.

In honor of the premiere of her new TV series, Collette wore a gown with a lace neckline, a lace trim sheered bodice, sheer lace sleeves, and a skirt with a graphic print of people in a forest. She completed the look with light pink pointy-toe shoes with a statement buckle.

Toni Collette attending the UK premiere of "The Power." Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Toni Collette attending the UK premiere of “The Power.” Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Outside of “The Power,” Collette has provided voiceover work for the upcoming animated film “Teenage Kraken.” Collette joins the film’s all-star cast, including Lana Condor, Annie Murphy, Jane Fonda and Liza Koshy.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Toni Collette attending the UK premiere of "The Power" at ODEON Luxe West End on March 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Toni Collette Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Collette teased “The Power” on her Instagram page back in February. The actress revealed a poster of herself posing with typeface underneath revealing the title of the show, its streaming platform and debut date. In the poster, Collette wears a blue graphic printed suit with a black shirt underneath. The poster reads “Mayor to Mutiny,” in reference to her character on the show, Margot Cleary-Lopez, who is the mayor of Seattle in the show.

“The Power” is a British sci-fi drama developed by Raelle Tucker, Naomi Alderman and Sarah Quintrell. The series is based on Alderman’s 2016 novel of the same name. In addition to Collette, the series stars Auli’i Cravalho, John Leguizamo and Toheeb Jimoh. The show premieres on Prime Video on March 31.

Last year, Collette starred in the HBO Max limited series “The Staircase,” which explored the real-life story of the life of Michael Peterson and the suspicious death of his wife Kathleen Peterson. For her work on the show, Collette received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

