Tony Awards 2023: Lupita Nyong’o’s Breastplate, Jessica Chastain’s Gucci Dress and More Standout Looks

The 2023 Tony Awards took place on Sunday, recognizing outstanding performances and productions from the past year of Broadway theater. While the ceremony itself was filled with performances of hit musical numbers and record-breaking wins for nonbinary actors, the event also had a meritable red carpet.

Stars decked themselves out in brands ranging from Gucci to Christian Siriano for the affair. In the past, the Tony Awards red carpet was known for being one of the more understated red carpet affairs, but over the past few years, Broadway’s stars have begun elevating their red-carpet style.

WWD takes a closer look at some of the standout looks from the 2023 Tony Awards.

Alex Newell

Alex Newell at the 76th Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City. Aurora Rose for Variety

Alex Newell made history at the 2023 Tony Awards becoming the first gender non-conforming performer to win the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for “Shucked.” For their history-making moment, Newell wore an off-the-shoulder sparkling gold dress with draped shoulder detail and a wrap-style bodice custom designed by Christian Siriano.

In their acceptance speech, Newell said, “I have wanted this my entire life….I should not be up here as a queer nonbinary fat little baby from Massachusetts. And to anyone who thinks they can’t do it. You can do anything you put your mind to.”

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o at the 76th Tony Awards held on June 11 in New York City. Aurora Rose for Variety

Lupita Nyong’o‘s tailored black suit was classic, but she paired it with a statement piece: a gray metallic resin cast breastplate created by Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala. The breastplate was cast and molded from Nyong’o’s body.

According to a post from Micaela Erlanger, the actress’ stylist, Japanwala’s work is rooted in the rejection and deconstruction of external shame attached to one’s body.

Lily Rabe

Lily Rabe at the 76th Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City. Aurora Rose for Variety

Lily Rabe donned a blue sequin dress with a black sequin four-leave-clover pattern from Erdem to attend this year’s Tony Awards. The dress also featured a black embellished bodice with a ruffle neckline. She coordinated the dress with black leather opera gloves and accessorized with a black clutch bag.

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth at the 76th Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City. Aurora Rose for Variety

Broadway producer Jordan Roth, who was nominated for “Into the Woods,” channeled devilish inspiration in a floor-length black dress with a sequin and hooded net overlay. He accessorized with a glittering red whip. He had his hair bedazzled with red crystals and had a matching red manicure.

To create his look, Roth worked with his longtime stylist Michael Philouze.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain at the 76th Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City. Aurora Rose for Variety

Jessica Chastain was nominated at this year’s Tony Awards for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for “A Doll’s House.” She shined on the red carpet in a strapless yellow gown with a flowing cape and a statement necklace designed by Gucci. Chastain worked with stylist Elizabeth Stewart to create her look for the awards ceremony.