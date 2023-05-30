×
Tony Awards Red Carpet Looks Through the Years: Liza Minelli, Billy Porter, Jessica Chastain and More

This year's awards take place on June 11.

Billy Porter at the 2019 Tony Awards in New York.
Billy Porter at the 2019 Tony Awards in New York. FilmMagic

The Tony Awards have celebrated theater excellence since 1947. Held in New York, the annual ceremony honors the best plays and musicals of the year, including the stars and crew who bring them to life.

This year’s Tonys will occur on June 11 at the United Palace, with Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose taking on hosting duties for a second time. The evening’s top nominees include “Some Like It Hot,” “& Juliet” and “Shucked.”

Ahead of the 2023 ceremony, here’s a look back at iconic Tonys ensembles from years past.

1996

NEW YORK CITY - JUNE 2: Actress Bernadette Peters and actress/singer Liza Minnelli attend the 50th Annual Tony Awards on June 2, 1996 at the Majestic Theatre in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Bernadette Peters and Liza Minnelli at the 1996 Tony Awards. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Broadway legends Bernadette Peters and Liza Minelli wore coordinating looks to perform at the 50th annual Tonys. Peters paired black satin slacks with a sequin halter top, while Minelli sported a V-neck top underneath a matching jacket. Minelli accessorized with a neck scarf and an Elsa Peretti belt.

2001

390097 17: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 55th annual Tony Awards June 3, 2001 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2001 Tony Awards. Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow attended the 55th Tony Awards in support of her mom, actress Blythe Danner, who was nominated for her performance in “Follies.” Paltrow, who was also one of the evening’s presenters, donned a minidress covered in crystal embellishments. The plunging lace frock also featured a floral belt. Paltrow accessorized with a pair of satin point-toe pumps.

2004

Sarah Jessica Parker during 2004 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)
Sarah Jessica Parker at the 2004 Tony Awards. FilmMagic

Between getting her start on Broadway and marrying Tony nominee Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker is a regular at the annual awards show. In 2004, Parker wore a strapless tea-length dress with a flared tulle skirt. The actress accessorized with a black satin purse and matching high-heeled sandals.

2015

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 07: Actress/Singer Jennifer Lopez attends the American Theatre Wing's 69th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez at the 2015 Tony Awards. Getty Images

Ahead of presenting at the Tonys, Jennifer Lopez channeled the night sky in a strapless Valentino gown. The navy number was embellished with sequin shooting stars. Lopez’s hair and makeup evoked Old Hollywood glamour — the singer debuted a curled bob and a striking burgundy lip.

2019

Billy Porter (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Billy Porter at the 2019 Tony Awards. Penske Media via Getty Images

Billy Porter flexed his exuberant sense of style in a custom pink and red ensemble by Celestino Couture. His sleeveless double-breasted suit was inspired by reproductive organs. “We spoke about making a pattern on the train that was in the shape of a uterus, but not obvious, of course,” Porter told The Hollywood Reporter. “I thought it was awesome because women’s rights are under attack right now.”

2022

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Jessica Chastain attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Jessica Chastain at the 2022 Tony Awards. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via

Before she became a first-time Tony nominee for her starring role in the revival of Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House,” Jessica Chastain wore a pale pink Gucci gown to the 2022 awards. The off-the-shoulder satin piece featured delicate draping and a corseted bodice.

