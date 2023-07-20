‘Totally Hair’ Barbie: Everything to Know About Mattel’s Bestselling Barbie Doll in History

Throughout the years, Mattel has released a slew of Barbie dolls, which Margot Robbie has often referenced in her “Barbie” press tour outfits for the upcoming Greta Gerwig film. Among the iterations of the iconic doll is “Totally Hair” Barbie, which, according to the Guinness World Records, is Mattel’s bestselling Barbie doll to date.

According to the company, the “Totally Hair” Barbie, released in 1992, sold more than 10 million dolls worldwide. The style was designed by Carol Spencer, who talked with Mattel Community Creations about the ideation for the doll in 2017.

Mattel’s “Totally Hair” Barbie, photographed in 1992. Getty Images

“Totally Hair Barbie was an extension of a long career working with hair play, stemming back to the 1960s. It started with Elliot Handler, the founder of Mattel. It was his idea to produce hair-featured dolls,” she told the site.

The “Totally Hair” doll featured ankle-length crimped hair, which aligned with the big and bold hairstyles that were popular in the ’90s. The release also offered a variety of long hairstyles in different textures, with a blond and a brunette Barbie. The doll’s packaging also included a comb and styling gel to encourage people to create spiked, voluminous and versatile hairstyles.

“Totally Hair” Barbie’s outfit was just as bold as her hair, with the doll wearing a multicolor Emilio Pucci-inspired printed minidress. In 2022, Mattel released a revised version of “Totally Hair” Barbie in honor of the 30th anniversary of the doll’s release. The updated version featured a diverse range of hair textures, color-changing clips and 14 other hair accessories.

Margot Robbie during the “Barbie” photo call in Mexico City on July 7. Getty Images

While promoting the upcoming “Barbie” movie in July, Margot Robbie even channeled the brand’s popular doll. Arriving at the film’s photo call in Mexico City, the star wore a pink Pucci minidress and styled her blond hair into waves.

Robbie collaborated with her stylist Andrew Mukamal, who captioned an Instagram post of her outfit that same month “‘Totally Hair’ 1992.”

“Barbie” will hit the theaters on Friday and features Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and more.