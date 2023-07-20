×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: July 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

As Temperatures Rise, Designers Try to Make the Short Suit Happen

Business

Data Heist: What to Know About Estée Lauder’s Attack

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Balenciaga Returns to Original Headquarters

‘Totally Hair’ Barbie: Everything to Know About Mattel’s Bestselling Barbie Doll in History

The doll, released in 1992, included ankle-long hair as one of its standout features.

Mattel's "Totally Hair" Barbie, photographed in 1992.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Dua Lipa attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
View ALL 26 Photos

Throughout the years, Mattel has released a slew of Barbie dolls, which Margot Robbie has often referenced in her “Barbie” press tour outfits for the upcoming Greta Gerwig film. Among the iterations of the iconic doll is “Totally Hair” Barbie, which, according to the Guinness World Records, is Mattel’s bestselling Barbie doll to date.

According to the company, the “Totally Hair” Barbie, released in 1992, sold more than 10 million dolls worldwide. The style was designed by Carol Spencer, who talked with Mattel Community Creations about the ideation for the doll in 2017.

Mattel's "Totally Hair" Barbie, photographed in 1992.
Mattel’s “Totally Hair” Barbie, photographed in 1992. Getty Images

“Totally Hair Barbie was an extension of a long career working with hair play, stemming back to the 1960s. It started with Elliot Handler, the founder of Mattel. It was his idea to produce hair-featured dolls,” she told the site.

The “Totally Hair” doll featured ankle-length crimped hair, which aligned with the big and bold hairstyles that were popular in the ’90s. The release also offered a variety of long hairstyles in different textures, with a blond and a brunette Barbie. The doll’s packaging also included a comb and styling gel to encourage people to create spiked, voluminous and versatile hairstyles.

Related Articles

“Totally Hair” Barbie’s outfit was just as bold as her hair, with the doll wearing a multicolor Emilio Pucci-inspired printed minidress. In 2022, Mattel released a revised version of “Totally Hair” Barbie in honor of the 30th anniversary of the doll’s release. The updated version featured a diverse range of hair textures, color-changing clips and 14 other hair accessories.

Margot Robbie during the "Barbie" photocall in Mexico City on July 7.
Margot Robbie during the “Barbie” photo call in Mexico City on July 7. Getty Images

While promoting the upcoming “Barbie” movie in July, Margot Robbie even channeled the brand’s popular doll. Arriving at the film’s photo call in Mexico City, the star wore a pink Pucci minidress and styled her blond hair into waves.

Robbie collaborated with her stylist Andrew Mukamal, who captioned an Instagram post of her outfit that same month “‘Totally Hair’ 1992.”

“Barbie” will hit the theaters on Friday and features Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and more.

Totally Hair Barbie Is Mattel's Highest-selling Barbie Doll in History

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad