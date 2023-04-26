Tracee Ellis Ross Channels the ’60s in Pink Dior Set at Brooklyn Artists Ball 2023

Tracee Ellis Ross brought ’60s glamour to the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball on Tuesday in New York.

For the occasion, which was made possible by Dior, Ross wore a three-piece ensemble from the French brand, which included a short-sleeve shirt, straight-leg trousers and a long tunic-like overcoat. Her outfit, in a romantic blush-pink color, was completed with pointed-toe black pumps.

Ross worked with stylist Karla Welch, who also counts Gal Gadot, Pink and Amber Valletta as her clients.

When it came to hair, Ross brought the volume in a heightened ponytail with a twisted detail in the front, which exuded a vintage flare.

Ross is no stranger to looks that draw attention. In March, to the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, she wore a black lace dress with oversize, ruffled yellow gloves which doubled as sleeves. That same month, to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she went high-fashion in a Balmain black jumpsuit with a matching overskirt and a cape-like shawl over her chest. She completed the look with a matching white wide-brim hat.

Outside of fashion, Ross has also made a name for herself in the beauty industry, founding the natural hair care brand Pattern Beauty in 2019. In 2023, the brand launched its first blow-dryer.

“It extends the story of what’s possible with our hair without damage, while leaning into texture, while leaning into your natural curl patterns, but finding new and exciting ways to style it, to stretch it, to shape it and to cut down on drying time,” Ross told WWD exclusively in January about the new heat tool.

The Brooklyn Artists Ball was held at the Brooklyn Museum and featured a cocktail reception, legendary gala dinner and high-energy after party.