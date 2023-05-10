Tracee Ellis Ross Brings Wild Flair to Chanel’s Resort 2024 Show in Leopard-print Set

Tracee Ellis Ross took animal-print dressing up a notch while attending Chanel’s resort 2024 show in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The actress and entrepreneur arrived in a leopard-print Chanel set, which featured a textured top and bottom in the matching design adorned in the Chanel “CC” logo, along with a magenta flora print.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the Chanel resort 2024 fashion show on May 9 in Los Angeles Anna Webber for Variety

Ross added an edgy touch with a burgundy leather vest with a peplum trim, a braided belt and a yellow Chanel flap bag.

To create her look, from Chanel’s pre-fall 2023 collection, Ross worked with stylist Karla Welch, who also curates looks for Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot and Olivia Wilde.

Regarding the collection, the brand’s creative director Virginie Viard told WWD she took inspiration “from John Travolta to Jane Fonda, so many actresses, the body, the gym, aerobics.”

Ross has a number of exciting things ahead for 2023. The actress is set to receive an honorary degree, doctor of fine arts, from Spelman College at the HBCU’s 2023 commencement ceremony on May 21.

Ross is also the chief executive officer and founder of Pattern Beauty, which launched its first hairdryer tool in January and brought its products to Macy’s stores in February.

Chanel’s resort 2024 show was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where the Writers Guild of America is on strike. Designed by Viard, the event was attended by Sofia Richie, Lil Nas X, Margot Robbie and Elle Fanning, to name a few. It featured roller skating, a movie screen, food trucks and neon signs.