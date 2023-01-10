Tracee Ellis Ross Channels Sunny and Gold Inspiration for ‘Today’ Show Appearance

Tracee Ellis Ross appeared on “The Today Show” on Jan. 9 wearing a bold skirt.

For her television appearance, the actress wore a rust orange button-up shirt, beige blazer jacket and pleated tier yellow ruffle skirt from Dries Van Noten, metallic gold pointy-toe boots from By Far and a burgundy clutch from Mark Cross. She accessorized with jewelry from Jennifer Fisher and Ana Khouri.

To create her look for her television appearance, Ross worked with celebrity stylist Karla Welch. Welch has also dressed Ross in Christopher John Rogers, Roksanda and Burberry. Welch also regularly works with Sarah Paulson, Olivia Wilde and Amy Poehler.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross is seen leaving “The Today Show” on Jan. 9 in New York City. GC Images

For makeup, Ross worked with Romy Soleimani for a television-ready look featuring rose blush, a regal purple lip, mascara and earth-tone eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Mideyah Parker, who gave the actress a voluminous curly afro.

Ross was on the show to promote her recently launched Pattern blow dryer, which is meant specifically for people with curly and coily hair. During her segment, she discussed the various attachments the blow dryer comes with and how it can be used to create various hairstyles.

Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, Tracee Ellis Ross and Al Roker on “The Today Show” on Jan. 9. Nathan Congleton/NBC

Ross also discussed turning 50 and her television career. Last year, she wrapped the final season of her hit ABC series “Black-ish.” Throughout her time on the series, Ross received several Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

The actress founded Pattern Beauty in 2019, and said the blow dryer was two years in the making. In an exclusive interview with WWD, she said, “It extends the story of what’s possible with our hair without damage, while leaning into texture, while leaning into your natural curl patterns, but finding new and exciting ways to style it, to stretch it, to shape it and to cut down on drying time.”