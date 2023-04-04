NFL Star Travis Kelce Announces His Own Music Festival With Machine Gun Kelly and More: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Kelce Jam

Travis Kelce is hosting his own music festival.

The football tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, who is fresh off of his February Super Bowl Championship win, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce Kelce Jam, his very own music festival. The event will be held on April 28, during NFL Draft weekend, at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City, Kansas.

The upcoming festival joins Kelce’s latest ventures into entertainment. In March, he hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time, with CMT Music Award host and country singer Kelsea Ballerini as the musical guest.

Kelce Jam is set to include interactive brand activations, signature BBQ, football games, a performance by Machine Gun Kelly and more. Here WWD rounds up what to know about the inaugural Kelce Jam. Read on for more.

Who is performing at Kelce Jam?

Announced on Tuesday, the lineup for Kelce Jam will include Rick Ross, Tech N9ne, DJ duo Loud Luxury and Ohio-native Machine Gun Kelly.

What will Kelce Jam include?

Along with standout performances, Kelce Jam will include interactive experiences, football games and food. Wing Stop, Tick Pick, A Shoc Energy and Ball Aluminum Cup are among the companies that will host the interactive sessions.

At the music festival, Joe’s BBQ will offer the “Kelce Combo,” a signature dish that includes a rib and sausage combo, with Cleveland mustard-inspired barbecue sauce. Restaurant and catering service Q39 will also offer a pop-up with a complementary barbecue for VIP ticket holders.

How to purchase tickets

By visiting KelceJam.com, fans can register for the presale, opening on Friday at 10 a.m. CST. General sales will open on the same day at noon CST. The ticket pricing starts at $49.

In addition, Kelce Jam will offer VIP tickets powered by Tick Pick, which will include access to the VIP pit in front of the stage, access to the Tick Pick lounge, complementary bites from Q39, early access to the venue and expedited entry to the venue. The VIP tickets are $224.99.