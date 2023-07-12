Travis Kelce Suits Up in Mint Green and More NFL Stars at Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Los Angeles Premiere

Travis Kelce put a colorful spin on classic suiting while attending the “Quarterback” premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs‘ star footballer arrived at the event in an oversize mint suit with a classic T-shirt underneath.

Travis Kelce at the “Quarterback” premiere on July 11 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Kelce paired the minimalist look with classic white shoes. The athlete attended the event with his mother, Donna.

“Quarterback” is Netflix’s latest sports documentary that follows three pro-footballers Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022-23 football season. The project, dropping on the streaming platform on Wednesday, will showcase the athletes’ lives both on and off the field, as they balance their families, career and fame.

Ahead, here is a look at the other standout style moments from the premiere of Netflix’s “Quarterback” on Tuesday.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes at the “Quarterback” premiere on July 11 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes arrived at the star-studded premiere alongside his wife, Brittany, who coordinated with his mint green suit by wearing a strapless Alex Perry dress. Brittany’s metallic body-con number featured ruched detailing throughout.

Mahomes is the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that won the 2023 Super Bowl title in February.

Kirk Cousins and Julie Hampton at the “Quarterback” premiere on July 11 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins arrived at the premiere in a classic gray suit with a pinstripe button-up underneath, coordinating the look with white tennis sneakers. His wife, Julie Hampton, embraced summer-style in a blue floral one-shoulder dress by Ieena for Mac Duggal.

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts at the “Quarterback” premiere on July 11 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Niecy Nash-Betts also graced the turf-carpet premiere, in an animal-print dress by Diane Von Furstenberg. Nash-Betts paired the plunging number with a Gucci purse, which coordinated with her wife Jessica Betts’ Gucci Jumbo GG canvas jacket.

Marcus Mariota and Kiyomi Cook at the “Quarterback” premiere on July 11 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Marcus Mariota, the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, opted for a gray suit with sneakers. The athlete posed at the premiere alongside his wife Kiyomi Cook, who brightened things up in a boxy lime green blazer. The couple have been married since 2021 and share a daughter, Makaia.

Heidi Gardner at the “Quarterback” premiere on July 11 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Heidi Gardner made a bold statement at the premiere in a stark red Christopher Esber dress. The gown featured an open back and a slightly slouched neckline. Gardner has been a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” since 2017.