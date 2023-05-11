Live
Trisha Yearwood Embraces Her Wild Side in Red Leopard-print Dress at ACM Awards 2023 With Garth Brooks

Yearwood's husband, singer Garth Brooks, is co-hosting the ceremony.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. WireImage

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks appeared at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas on Thursday.

Yearwood opted for a red leopard-print midi dress, which she accessorized with a clear belt and black peep-toe platforms. The country singer’s jewelry included large gold hoops and a layered gold chain necklace.

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. WireImage

Brooks sported a black suit and naturally, a matching cowboy hat. He’s co-hosting this year’s ACM Awards alongside country legend Dolly Parton.

“When you think about my career, some of our biggest nights have been at the ACMs,” Brooks told Billboard. “The fact that I get to host with Ms. Parton is unbelievable.”

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: (L-R) Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the Academy Of Country Music Awards on May 11 in Frisco, Texas. WireImage

Brooks released his first album in 1989 and has received 22 ACM Awards, including six wins for Entertainer of the Year. In the 1990s, he was named Artist of the Decade.

Yearwood and Brooks have become one of country music’s favorite couples. They were friends years before they began dating in 2000. Five years later, they married in Oklahoma. Brooks shares three children with his ex-wife, Sandy Mahl.

The Academy of Country Music Awards, which honor the top artists in country music, have taken place since 1966. The 58th annual ACM Awards were held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the event featured live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Carly Pearce and Trisha Yearwood.

