K-pop Group Twice Performs at Billboard Women in Music Awards 2023 in Tonal Looks With Fur Trim, Gloves and Sheer Details

The K-pop group performed at the award show and was honored with the Breakthrough Award.

Twice accept the Breakthrough Award at Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles.
at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Queen Naija (r) at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Queen Naija at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Maggie Lindemann at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Twice opted for a dark-themed color palette at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Twice accept the Breakthrough Award at Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles.
Twice accept the Breakthrough Award at Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles. Rich Polk for Billboard

The nine-member K-pop group, comprised of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, shined in dark-toned ensembles, each accessorizing their looks with sleek black boots. Chaeyoung donned a Russian Cossack-style hat with black sheer opera gloves. Other standout styles from the band included Dahyun in a one-shoulder minidress with a fur trim on her neckline and sleeve, with monogrammed tights and thigh-high boots.

Twice performing at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles.
Twice performing at the Billboard Women In Music Awards on March 1 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Billboard

Chole Bailey, Kim Petras and Olivia Rodrigo were among the other stars at the music event. At the award show, Sabrina Carpenter presented Twice with the Breakthrough Award. Other honorees at the event included SZA with the 2023 Women of the Year Award and Lana Del Rey with the Visionary Award.

Twice also took the stage to perform “Moonlight Sunrise,” a song off their upcoming mini-album “Ready to Be,” which will be released March 10. For the performance, they were outfitted in coordinating all-black ensembles.

The girl group first debuted in 2015 and has since released a slew of music, including two albums “Feel Special” and “Eyes Wide Open.” “Fancy,” “I Can’t Stop Me” and “TT” are some of the Korean group’s leading popular songs. In February, Twice shared an opening trailer for the upcoming mini album and it has already garnered more than 3 million views.

The Billboard Women in Music Awards honor the most influential female artists, executives and producers in the music industry. “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson hosted this year’s event, held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. SZA was named the 2023 Woman of the Year, while additional honorees included Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Twice, Becky G, Latto, Doechii, Ivy Queen, Lainey Wilson, Rosalia and Sylvia Rhone.

