Twice Embraces Romantic Style in Boho-inspired Corset Dresses on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Twice appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday, bringing romantic dressing to the NBC talk show.

The K-pop group stars coordinated wearing boho-inspired corset minidresses with a mix of bow accents, floral prints and voluminous sleeves. The group stuck to a color palette of white, yellow, cream and blush pink. Twice member Nayeon stood out in a pair of appliquéd sheer black tights. In honor of their television appearance, all sported black boots, ranging from standard heeled thigh-high leather boots to combat boots.

The color palette the group chose for their segment on “The Kelly Clarkson” was a brighter, and more spring-centric approach compared to their style approach for their performance at the Billboard Women in Music Awards earlier this month. To take the stage at that ceremony, the band opted for a dark-themed color palette with details including fur trims, gloves and sheer details.

During Twice’s segment on the show, Clarkson had a lesson in learning how to pronounce group member Tzuyu’s name. Tzuyu was seen wearing a Chanel costume jewelry necklace in a close-up shot of the sneak preview clip.

The group also performed their new single “Moonlight Sunrise” on the show. The song is off Twice’s new album “Ready to Be” which debuted on March 10. The album marks the twelfth extended play by the South Korean Group.

“Moonlight Sunrise” is the K-pop group’s second English language single following the release of “Set Me Free.” The EP has so far received praise from music critics.

Regarding the album, Rolling Stone said, “The K-pop group blows up tired stereotypes and smashes through barriers with a seven-song set that’s as brash and compelling as anything in pop music today.”