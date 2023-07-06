×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: July 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino Pulls Out the Stops With Château de Chantilly Couture Show

Accessories

Canada Goose Launching Sneakers as Next Step in Footwear Expansion

Fashion

Chloé Confirms Gabriela Hearst Is Stepping Down

Twice Brings Y2K Summer Style in Crop Tops and Distressed Pants to ‘Today’ Show

The K-pop group appeared on the TV show to perform a set for "Today" show's Summer Concert Series.

Twice, The Today Show, Summer Concert Series
Twice Brings Y2K Summer Style in Crop Tops to 'Today' Show
Twice Brings Y2K Summer Style in Crop Tops to 'Today' Show
Heich es Heich RTW Spring 2016
Heich es Heich RTW Spring 2016
View ALL 18 Photos

Twice appeared on the “Today” show for its Summer Concert Series on Wednesday in New York City, bringing an edgy Y2K-inspired style to the stage.

The K-pop group coordinated with crop tops, playing with different textures, colors and silhouettes. Most of the group members opted for baggy jeans and cargo pants, some with distressed details, while others opted for miniskirts.

Twice, The Today Show, Summer Concert Series
Twice performs live on the plaza on July 5. Nathan Congleton/NBC

The whole group kept it neutral for footwear, opting for either white boots or sneakers or black boots or sneakers.

For the Summer Concert Series, Twice performed a montage of their songs from their recently released project “Ready to Be,” with songs including “Alcohol Free,” “Set Me Free” and “Moonlight Sunrise.”

Related Articles

“Today” cohost Craig Melvin described Twice as “the history-making queens of K-pop.” Twice is the first all-female K-pop group to sell out a stadium in North America. They are scheduled to headline at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium for their “Ready to Be World Tour.”

Twice, The Today Show, Summer Concert Series
Twice performs live on the plaza on July 5. Nathan Congleton/NBC

Like many K-pop groups, Twice’s individual members are starting to rack up fashion brand ambassadorships. At the end of June, Momo became the newest brand ambassador for Miu Miu. The brand has partnered with other K-pop stars in the past, including Girls’ Generation’s Yoona and Ive’s Wonyoung.

K-pop stars are becoming vital to luxury brands given the rising influence of the music genre. Many luxury brands are targeting South Korea as their next big growth opportunity. According to Kim Seiwan, an economics professor at Ewha Womans University, the popularity of K-pop generates about $10 billion annually for the country.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad