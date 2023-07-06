Twice Brings Y2K Summer Style in Crop Tops and Distressed Pants to ‘Today’ Show

Twice appeared on the “Today” show for its Summer Concert Series on Wednesday in New York City, bringing an edgy Y2K-inspired style to the stage.

The K-pop group coordinated with crop tops, playing with different textures, colors and silhouettes. Most of the group members opted for baggy jeans and cargo pants, some with distressed details, while others opted for miniskirts.

Twice performs live on the plaza on July 5. Nathan Congleton/NBC

The whole group kept it neutral for footwear, opting for either white boots or sneakers or black boots or sneakers.

For the Summer Concert Series, Twice performed a montage of their songs from their recently released project “Ready to Be,” with songs including “Alcohol Free,” “Set Me Free” and “Moonlight Sunrise.”

“Today” cohost Craig Melvin described Twice as “the history-making queens of K-pop.” Twice is the first all-female K-pop group to sell out a stadium in North America. They are scheduled to headline at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium for their “Ready to Be World Tour.”

Twice performs live on the plaza on July 5. Nathan Congleton/NBC

Like many K-pop groups, Twice’s individual members are starting to rack up fashion brand ambassadorships. At the end of June, Momo became the newest brand ambassador for Miu Miu. The brand has partnered with other K-pop stars in the past, including Girls’ Generation’s Yoona and Ive’s Wonyoung.

K-pop stars are becoming vital to luxury brands given the rising influence of the music genre. Many luxury brands are targeting South Korea as their next big growth opportunity. According to Kim Seiwan, an economics professor at Ewha Womans University, the popularity of K-pop generates about $10 billion annually for the country.