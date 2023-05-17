×
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 17, 2023

Twiggy Does Menswear Inspiration for Her Documentary Photocall at Cannes Film Festival 2023

The famed model's documentary is filming its final scene as part of a metaverse experience during Cannes.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Twiggy aka Dame Lesley Lawson attends the "Twiggy" photocall during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Naomi Campbell at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Helen Mirren at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Helen Mirren at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Iconic supermodel Twiggy attended the photocall for her new documentary “Twiggy” during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on Wednesday, channeling menswear inspiration.

In honor of her documentary’s photocall, Twiggy wore a black suit with slim-fitting trousers, a white ruffled button-up shirt unbuttoned at the top and a black tie loosened around her neck. She accessorized with round-frame sunglasses.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Twiggy aka Dame Lesley Lawson attends the "Twiggy" photocall during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Twiggy attends the "Twiggy" photocall during the Cannes film festival.

Twiggy teamed up with Metaverse company Hadean and film and TV studio Film Soho to produce the Sadie Frost-directed interactive virtual documentary about her life.

The final scene of “Twiggy” is being produced at Cannes using Film Soho’s virtual on-site stage production. The scene will feature Twiggy immersed in a photo-realistic virtual recreation of London’s Carnaby Street in the ’60s, built by disguise using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Twiggy aka Dame Lesley Lawson attends the "Twiggy" photocall during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Twiggy Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima

Many longtime fans of “America’s Next Top Model” might remember Twiggy from her time as a judge on the show from seasons five to nine. Twiggy started her modeling career in the ’60s and eventually became a British cultural icon. “The Daily Express” named her “The Face of 1966.”

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year. From Thursday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

