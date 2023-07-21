Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman and More U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Stars Making Standout Style Statements

The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off Thursday, with the monthlong tournament beginning in Australia and New Zealand.

Among the 32 teams is the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, which has previously won the tournament’s big prize four times. On Friday, the U.S. team took on Vietnam in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup opening match, which was held in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau New Zealand.

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is known for fighting for equal pay, and has a history of embracing high-profile sports brands. Here, WWD showcases the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team style outside of sports over the years.

Trinity Rodman

Trinity Rodman at the Ballon D’Or photo call on Oct. 17 in Paris. Getty Images

Trinity Rodman embraced edgy details in a latex leather ensemble to the Ballon D’Or photo call in October. The forward soccer player wore a gown by Avellano, which featured a sculpted fit and backless detail. “Was that real life??? ummm… dreams do come true,” Rodman captioned an Instagram post showcasing her outfit.

Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13 in New York City. Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe made a patriotic arrival at the 2021 Met Gala, where she wore a red Sergio Hudson suit with a blue star-adorned blouse underneath. Rapinoe was dressed by Karla Welch, who also styles looks for Gal Gadot, Vanessa Kirby and America Ferrera. The athlete is set to retire at the end of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season.

Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan at the 2019 InStyle Awards on Oct. 21 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Alex Morgan wore a custom Sachin & Babi ensemble to the 2019 InStyle Awards, which featured a pink wrap fabric adoring her shoulder. During the event, Morgan and the rest of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team were awarded with the Badass Women Award. That same year, Morgan went on to secure the Best Female Athlete the award at ESPYs.

Lindsey Horan

Lindsey Horan (far right in red) with members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, including at the 2019 ESPYs on July 10 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Lindsey Horan attended the 2019 ESPYs with other members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team where they were awarded Best Team. Horan made a bold statement in a red jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, pairing her outfit with a Simitri clutch.

Julie Ertz

From left: Zach and Julie Ertz at the 2018 ESPYs on July 18 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Julie Ertz arrived at the 2018 ESPYs wearing a wide-leg pants set, which consisted of a strappy crop top and coordinating pants. Adding a textured blue clutch, Ertz attended the awards alongside her husband, pro-football tight end Zach.