Uma Thurman Goes Dramatic in Dior Dress With Red Train at Cannes Film Festival for ‘Jeanne du Barry’ Premiere

The actress attended the premiere of Johnny Depp's new film "Jeanne du Barry."

Uma Thurman arrived on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday for the opening screening of “Jeanne Du Barry” in Cannes, Frances, showcasing her love for dramatic trains.

The actress wore a nude silk dress and a corset-style top with spaghetti straps paired with a statement red robe coat with a sweeping train from Christian Dior. She accessorized her red carpet look with Chopard jewelry.

Uma Thurman at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Uma Thurman and Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke at the “Jeanne du Barry” screening and opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 16 Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Julian von Boehm styled Uma Thurman for her Cannes opening night appearance. Von Boehm also works with Nicole Kidman, Nina Hoss and Laura Dern.

“Jeanne du Barry” stars Johnny Depp as King Louis XV. The film tells the story of Madame du Barry, who climbs the social ladder in France to eventually became the favorite of King Louis XV, scandalizing the French court. In addition to Depp, the film also stars Maïwenn, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard and Louis Garrel.

Uma Thurman and Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Uma Thurman and Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke at the “Jeanne du Barry” screening and opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 16 Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

Thurman’s son, Levon Roan Thurman Hawke, accompanied her to the screening of “Jeanne du Barry.” Hawke kept it classic on the red carpet in a double-breasted black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bowtie. Thurman’s daughter, Maya Hawke, will appear at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City,” which she stars in.

Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year. From Thursday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories.

Photos: See all the looks on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

