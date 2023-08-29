Celebrities on Day One of U.S. Open 2023: Lindsey Vonn Suits Up in Blue, Michelle Obama Wears Denim and Katie Couric Blooms in Florals

The U.S. Open 2023 kicked off Monday night at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. The first day of the tennis tournament drew a number of celebrities, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Vera Wang, Katie Couric, Lindsey Vonn and more.

This year’s tournament is expected to see Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic make it to the finals and face off against each other again after a tough match at Wimbledon, where Alcaraz came out on top. For the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek is currently the favorite to win.

Here, WWD takes a closer look at the celebrities who attended night one of the Open.

Lindsey Vonn

Diego Osorio and Lindsey Vonn Getty Images

Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn attended this year’s U.S. Open alongside her boyfriend, Diego Osorio. Vonn opted for a blue suit featuring a blazer and a corset-style top underneath. Osorio coordinated with her in a navy suit with a light blue dress shirt.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin GC Images

The Baldwins were among the celebrity couples enjoying date night at the Open. Hilaria opted for a Barbiecore-pink textured top, while Alec opted for a navy suit, light blue button-up shirt and red tie.

Barack and Michelle Obama

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama Getty Images

The former president and former first lady took an elevated casual approach to style. Barack wore a crisp white shirt with the sleeves rolled up, pairing it with black trousers. Michelle wore a denim corset dress with a black cropped cardigan.

Vera Wang

Vera Wang and Anna Wintour GC Images

Fashion designer Vera Wang is typically known for her minimalist black ensembles. However, for the Open, she opted for a long-sleeve white T-shirt and electric blue pants, accessorizing with a pearl necklace and sunglasses. She was joined in the stands by Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour, who wore one of her signature printed dresses.

Katie Couric

John Molner and Katie Couric GC Images

Katie Couric and her husband, John Molner, rounded out the celebrity couples at this year’s first night. The famed TV anchor wore a black dress with blue and pink floral printed flowers. Her husband opted for businessman attire with a checkered sports coat, gray trousers, a light gray shirt and a blue patterned tie.