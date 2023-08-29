×
Celebrities on Day One of U.S. Open 2023: Lindsey Vonn Suits Up in Blue, Michelle Obama Wears Denim and Katie Couric Blooms in Florals

The first night of the U.S. Open brought out politicians, actors and news anchors.

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, 2023 U.S. Open, tennis
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Former President of the United States Barack Obama, his wife Michelle Obama, and Chairman of the Board and President of the United States Tennis Association Brian Hainline (left) look on during the Men's Singles First Round match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Alexandre Muller of France on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Former President of the United States Barack Obama, his wife Michelle Obama, and Chairman of the Board and President of the United States Tennis Association Brian Hainline (left) look on during the Men's Singles First Round match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Alexandre Muller of France on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: American former world No. 1 tennis player Billie Jean King applauds during a ceremony honoring 50 years of equal pay at the U.S Open during the Women/Men's Singles First Round matches on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: American former world No. 1 tennis player Billie Jean King hugs former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama during a ceremony honoring 50 years of equal pay at the U.S Open during the Women/Men's Singles First Round matches on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
The U.S. Open 2023 kicked off Monday night at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. The first day of the tennis tournament drew a number of celebrities, including former First Lady Michelle Obama, Vera Wang, Katie Couric, Lindsey Vonn and more.

This year’s tournament is expected to see Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic make it to the finals and face off against each other again after a tough match at Wimbledon, where Alcaraz came out on top. For the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek is currently the favorite to win.

Here, WWD takes a closer look at the celebrities who attended night one of the Open.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn, Diego Osorio, U.S. Open 2023, tennis
Diego Osorio and Lindsey Vonn Getty Images

Former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn attended this year’s U.S. Open alongside her boyfriend, Diego Osorio. Vonn opted for a blue suit featuring a blazer and a corset-style top underneath. Osorio coordinated with her in a navy suit with a light blue dress shirt.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, U.S. Open 2023, tennis
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin GC Images

The Baldwins were among the celebrity couples enjoying date night at the Open. Hilaria opted for a Barbiecore-pink textured top, while Alec opted for a navy suit, light blue button-up shirt and red tie.

Barack and Michelle Obama

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, U.S. Open 2023, tennis
Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama Getty Images

The former president and former first lady took an elevated casual approach to style. Barack wore a crisp white shirt with the sleeves rolled up, pairing it with black trousers. Michelle wore a denim corset dress with a black cropped cardigan.

Vera Wang

Vera Wang, Anna Wintour, U.S. Open 2023, tennis
Vera Wang and Anna Wintour GC Images

Fashion designer Vera Wang is typically known for her minimalist black ensembles. However, for the Open, she opted for a long-sleeve white T-shirt and electric blue pants, accessorizing with a pearl necklace and sunglasses. She was joined in the stands by Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour, who wore one of her signature printed dresses.

Katie Couric

Katie Couric, John Mulaney, U.S. Open 2023, tennis
John Molner and Katie Couric GC Images

Katie Couric and her husband, John Molner, rounded out the celebrity couples at this year’s first night. The famed TV anchor wore a black dress with blue and pink floral printed flowers. Her husband opted for businessman attire with a checkered sports coat, gray trousers, a light gray shirt and a blue patterned tie.

