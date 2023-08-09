V of BTS Takes to the Red Carpet in Tweed for ‘Concrete Utopia’ Premiere

Kim Taehyung, professionally known as V of BTS, arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of the new disaster-thriller film “Concrete Utopia” on Tuesday in Seoul, in a tweed caddy jacket in red and straight-leg faux fur trimmed distressed jeans from 4SDesigns.

Underneath his jacket, the K-pop star opted for a simple white tank top. He paired the outfit with black Chelsea boots from Celine, accessorizing further with a Good Hands drop pendant necklace from Harris Reed.

V of BTS attends the “Concrete Utopia” screening on Aug. 8 in Seoul. WireImage

“Concrete Utopia” follows a group of earthquake survivors who shack up at Imperial Palace Apartments in Seoul. The film stars Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon, Park Bo-yung and Kim Sun-young. The movie is based on the second part of the Webtoon “Pleasant Bullying” by Kim Sung-nik.

Although V doesn’t star in the movie, the singer does have a few acting credits under his belt. In 2016, he made his acting debut with KBS2’s historical drama “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.” Outside of BTS, V has also managed to crack the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist. On Dec. 24, 2021, he released the single “Christmas Tree” as part of the studio soundtrack for the Studio N television series “Our Beloved Summer.”

In addition to his entertainment endeavors, V became an ambassador for Cartier in July. The singer made his campaign debut for the brand modeling their Panthère collection jewelry. For the campaign, he was decked out in a sculptural diamond ring, a tête-à-tête panther bracelet, the Révélation d’une Panthère watch and a Panthère de Cartier necklace made of white gold, diamonds, onyx and emeralds.

V isn’t the only K-pop star in the Cartier ambassador family. Blackpink’s Jisoo became an ambassador for the brand in May 2022.