Vanessa Hudgens Marries Old Hollywood Glamour With ’60s Mod Inspiration in Chanel Dress for Oscars Red Carpet 2023

Vanessa Hudgens went for a classic Old Hollywood look at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Wearing an ankle-grazing strapless black dress with white trim, the actress evoked Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 Oscar-winning film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Vanessa Hudgens at the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Hudgens’ Chanel gown was adorned with two pearl buttons, which were sewn onto each hip. The actress was styled by John Mumblo, who also dressed Hudgens for the 2023 SAG Awards.

These weren’t the only jewels worn by the actress — Hudgens also donned a diamond necklace and earrings by Roberto Coin, as well as her oval-cut diamond engagement ring by Beeghly & Company.

Baseball player Cole Tucker proposed to Hudgens in Paris in 2023. The couple announced their engagement via Instagram in early February. Hudgens began dating the athlete, who formerly played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, in 2020.

Hudgens wore a Samurai-style bun courtesy of hairstylist Danielle Priano. Tonya Brewer was behind the actress’ makeup, which was comprised of subtle brown eyeshadow and a nude lip. Hudgens’ black and white manicure featured a mod-inspired geometric pattern, perfectly matching her outfit’s ’60s aesthetic. She completed her look with pointy black pumps.

Hudgens, alongside supermodel Ashley Graham and social media star Lilly Singh, is co-hosting ABC’s “Countdown to the Oscars,” an awards pre-show.

The annual Oscars celebrates film, cinematography and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosts the show. Performances include Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and presenters include Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Janelle Monáe and more. For the 95th annual ceremony, the red carpet was swapped for a champagne color due to an aesthetic choice to enhance the photography during the arrivals. The champagne carpet is the first to change from red since the 33rd Oscars in 1961.