Vanessa Kirby Brings Wild Flair to ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ South Korea Premiere in Red Reptile-print Balmain Dress

Vanessa Kirby made a red statement while attending the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” premiere in Seoul on Thursday.

For the occasion, the actress looked to Balmain, wearing a strapless reptile-print sculpted gown. The animal-inspired number included a high back slit and a bold zipper detail in the back.

Vanessa Kirby Getty Images for Paramount pictu

Kirby was dressed by stylist Karla Welch, who also works with America Ferrera, Gal Gadot and Olivia Wilde. Welch has been styling Kirby for all of her looks while on the film’s press tour.

In London promoting the movie, Kirby wore a classic black gown with a mermaid-style fit. For the film’s Rome premiere in June, she wore a gold chain mail Miu Miu gown. Kirby’s last standout ensemble was at the 2023 Met Gala in May, where she wore a shining Chloé gown, designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld for the brand’s fall 1983 collection.

Vanessa Kirby Getty Images for Paramount pictu

The English actress has appeared in a number of films, including “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” “The Son” and “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.” Kirby earned a BAFTA Award in 2018 for best supporting actress as well as securing an Academy Award nod and a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Vanessa Kirby Getty Images for Paramount pictu

Kirby is set to reprise her role as Alanna Mitsopolis in the upcoming “Mission: Impossible” film, which will be released in theaters on July 12. Among the cast members are Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and, of course, Tom Cruise.