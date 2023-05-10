‘Riverdale Star’ Vanessa Morgan and Son River Feature in Cupshe Campaign Collaboration

Vanessa Morgan has built a name for herself in Hollywood. She’s starred in MTV’s “Finding Carter,” “The Latest Buzz” and, since 2017, she has been a cast member on the hit series “Riverdale.”

With “Riverdale” in its final season, Morgan bids farewell to a show she has called home for six years, but she’s now expanding her endeavors beyond acting. The actress has collaborated with swimwear brand Cupshe for a 31-piece collection featuring women’s and children’s styles, including strappy bikinis, monokinis, beachwear cover-ups, mommy and me matching apparel and swimsuits for boys and girls.

Vanessa Morgan and her son River Kopech for Cupshe x Vanessa Morgan.

Called the River collection, the collaboration was inspired by Morgan’s son River and her journey through motherhood. The actress said swimming with her son is one of her favorite hobbies.

“I always look online for cute matching mother-son swimwear sets for me and River, so I thought why not, with the help of Cupshe, design a line for women and moms of all body shapes and sizes where we can all feel beautiful and select cute pieces to wear as a family as well,” Morgan said.

Cupshe x Vanessa Morgan ad campaign.

About bidding farewell to “Riverdale,” Morgan said things have been bittersweet, but she’s ready for the next chapter of her life and she’ll forever consider her castmates as family. She’s trying to figure out how to juggle being a mother, actress and recently fashion design collaborator.

“Balancing motherhood with a career is hard, I’m not going to lie,” Morgan said. She gave birth to River in 2021.

“I feel like I just run on minimal sleep at this point like most moms, but I’ve gotten so used to it now that it’s second nature and I’m one of those moms that tries to involve my son as much as I can and show him the world as much as I can while also prioritizing my self-care as much as possible. It’s a hard but important balance.”

The actress said motherhood has changed the kind of roles she wants to play because, “Thanks to my pregnancy, I actually got to play pregnant on the show because the writers wrote it into the script where my character had a baby. I am hoping in the future I can take on roles my son can watch and love. Maybe I can play a superhero.”

With vacation season coming up, Morgan said her ultimate vacation look includes the mesh cover-up dresses she designed for the Cupshe collaboration. She also loves mesh pants, tank tops and bikini tops.

Her favorite items in the collaboration include the one-piece bikinis in animal print and orange, the brown wrap skirt and tank and the blue floral boy’s trunks she designed with her son in mind.

The collection will be released for early access on Thursday, and general access on Friday. The products will launch on cupshe.com. Morgan sees the collection as a great Mother’s Day gift for women, mothers and mothers-to-be.