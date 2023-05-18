×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Business

Walmart U.S. Comps Up 7.4 Percent as Discount Giant Tops Estimates

Pop Culture

New York City Design Week Is Not Just About Sofas and Lighting

Vanessa Williams Talks Celebrating Her 60th Birthday With Pamella Roland and Her Random Miss America Audition on ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’

The actress made history at Miss America, becoming the first Black woman to win the title in 1984.

Vanessa Williams on the May 18 episode of the "Jennifer Hudson Show."
Vanessa Williams on the May 18 episode of the "Jennifer Hudson Show." COURTESY OF FOX

Vanessa Williams made an edgy arrival to the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” in a silver sequin top, a luxe satin-like blazer and metallic skinny pants.

For makeup, she honed in on her look with smokey eye shadow, which highlighted her blue eyes.

Vanessa Williams on the May 18 episode of the "Jennifer Hudson Show."

Vanessa Williams on the May 18 episode of the “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

COURTESY OF FOX

During her segment on the show, the singer talked about touring with Luther Vandross, celebrating her 60th birthday in the Bahamas, hosted by Pamella Rowland, and auditioning for Miss America in 1984.

Related Galleries

Williams attended Syracuse University on a musical theater track when she auditioned for the talent competition on a whim, after the play “Cyrano de Bergerac” at the Syracuse Stage was cancelled.

“I had April free and I said to my mom, ‘Do you think I should do this Ms. Syracuse thing?’ She said, ‘Is there scholarship money?’ I said yes, because I always got scholarships every year,” the Williams told Hudson on the show.

“My parents didn’t even show up. I sang a song from my performance class called ‘Being Good Isn’t Good Enough’ from the musical ‘Hallelujah Baby’ that Leslie Uggams had made famous. My friend played the piano and I got a bathing suit at our local store in Syracuse,” she later added.

Widely known for becoming the first Black woman to secure the Miss America crown in 1984, that same year, amid controversy, the star was allegedly forced to resign her title after unauthorized nude photos of her were published in Penthouse magazine.

During the Miss America Pageant in 2016, the organization’s former chief executive officer Sam Haskell publicly apologized to Williams and her mother Helen Tinch. “I want to apologize to you for anything that made you feel any less than the Miss America you are,” Haskell said.

With a career in the entertainment industry that spans over two decades, Williams knows a thing or two about a standout look, often wearing Pamella Roland. To “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 finale red carpet in April, she wore a lavender Pamella Roland dress with tulle detail.

Vanessa Williams on the May 18 episode of the "Jennifer Hudson Show."

Vanessa Williams on the May 18 episode of the “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

While “Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway’s Best” with PBS (the special premiered on May 12), she sang a number from her Broadway debut “Kiss of the Spiderwoman” wearing a black cape gown from the designer’s fall 2023 collection.

Williams is a Grammy and Tony-nominated performer, appearing in films “Soul Food” (1997), “Shaft” (2000) and “Johnson Family Vacation” (2004).

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Hot Summer Bags

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Vanessa Williams Shines in Silver on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad