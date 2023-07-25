Vanessa Williams Channels ‘Barbie’ in Pink Slit Dress for ‘The Cottage’ Broadway Opening

Vanessa Williams arrived at the premiere of Broadway’s “The Cottage” on Tuesday in New York City, channeling Barbiecore inspiration. The actress wore a pink dress with puff sleeves, a high V-cut neckline and a thigh-high slit. The dress was accented by a statement flower on the shoulder.

Vanessa Williams attends “The Cottage” Broadway opening night at Hayes Theater on July 24 in New York City. Getty Images

Williams coordinated the outfit with tropical-print peep-toe heels and accessorized with a pink crocodile embossed handbag.

Her look is on par with the Barbiecore trend that has swept fashion since the teaser trailer for the “Barbie” movie debuted in the summer of 2022. Barbiecore is defined by a love of all things pink and bright colors.

Vanessa Williams attends “The Cottage” Broadway opening night at Hayes Theater on July 24 in New York City. Getty Images

“The Cottage” is a new Broadway play written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Jason Alexander. The play tells the story of folks in the English countryside in the ’20s. A story of sex, betrayal and love unfolds when the main character Sylvia decides to expose her affair to both her husband and her lover’s wife.

The play stars Eric McCormack who is best known as Will from the Emmy-winning NBC sitcom “Will & Grace,” and Laura Bell Bundy, who played Elle Woods on Broadway in the musical version of “Legally Blonde.”

Although Williams is not starring in the show herself, she came to support her fellow thespians. The actress has taken to the Broadway stage on many occasions herself. In 2002, she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for “Into the Woods.”