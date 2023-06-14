Vanna White’s Style Through the Years: Sequins, Bob Mackie and More Fashion Moments From the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Cohost

Since 1982, Vanna White has been appearing on television screens across the U.S. as the cohost of the popular syndicated game show “Wheel of Fortune.” She has been responsible for revealing the letters on the “Wheel of Fortune” board, and has done so in style.

Throughout her tenure on the show White has worn everything from metallic jumpsuits to sequin gowns. It is estimated that White has worn more than 7,000 outfits throughout her decades on the program.

In 2020, for a week straight, she wore archival Bob Mackie gowns to promote a “Wheel of Fortune” collection that was a collaboration with the designer.

White, along with her cohost Pat Sajak, became the longest-serving television hosts of any program in TV history. With more than 25 million weekly viewers, the game show reaches more people than any other TV program.

On Tuesday, Sajak revealed his retirement from “Wheel of Fortune,” saying the upcoming 41st season will be his last. Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, said that Sajak will continue on as a consultant for the show three years after his formal retirement.

While it’s unclear as to whether White will ascend to solo hosting duties, people will keep talking about the outfits she wore alongside Sajak during their decades on the show together.

WWD takes a closer look at some of White’s looks through the years.

2004

Vanna White during the Wheel of Fortune NFL Players Week taping on Dec. 7, 2004, at the Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. Getty Images

In 2004, during NFL Players Week on “Wheel of Fortune,” one of White’s standout looks was a spaghetti strap black ruffled dress with allover red flower sequin embroidery. She coordinated the dress with black strappy sandals.

2005

Vanna White during the show at the Broward County Convention Center on Dec. 9, 2005, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Getty Images

At a show at the Broward County Convention Center, White took ’50s housewife inspiration for her look in a pink dress with a pleated skirt paired with a double-strand of pearls. She paired the dress with patent leather candy apple heels.

2006

Vanna White and Pat Sajak on Sept. 12, 2006. WireImage

White often kept it simple in sleeveless bright-colored dresses that hit just above the ankle. For a 2006 episode, she paired a light blue dress with peep-toe metallic silver heels.

2007

Vanna White greets the audience during a taping of “Wheel of Fortune Celebrity Week” celebrating the television game show’s 25th anniversary at Radio City Music Hall on Sep. 29, 2007, in New York City. Getty Images

In 2007, “Wheel of Fortune” hosted celebrity week, and White appeared in a multicolor sequin outfit with a wave pattern. She coordinated the opulent dress with silver-heeled sandals.

2013

Vanna White on July 30, 2013, in Las Vegas. The Washington Post via Getty Im

After spending more than 30 years on “Wheel of Fortune,” White reminded the show’s audience her style hasn’t waned when she stepped out in a magenta sequin gown for a 2013 episode. At this point, silver shoes came to solidify much of her style on the show as she paired peep-toe pumps with the dress.

2017

Vanna White attends a taping of the Wheel of Fortune’s 35th anniversary season at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World on Oct. 10, 2017, in Orlando, Florida. Getty Images

For the 35th anniversary of “Wheel of Fortune,” they had a taping in Orlando, Florida, and White brought tropical style for the warmer weather. She opted for a black floral printed knee-length dress.

2020

ABC’s “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” stars Vanna White. ABC via Getty Images

On Dec. 3, 2020, for “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” White channeled Hollywood glamour in a halter-neck red gown that hit the floor. Although she was reporting for her usual hosting duties, White looked ready for a film premiere after the show’s taping.