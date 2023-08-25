Venus Williams Updates Sporty Style With Punk Twist in Statement Blazer at Citi Taste of Tennis Ahead of U.S. Open 2023

Venus Williams arrived at the 2023 Citi Taste of Tennis event on Thursday in New York City, wearing a classic sporty-chic outfit with a punk twist. The athlete paired her all-black ensemble with a blazer emblazoned with statement messages across it, including “punk lady” and “chic but not conservative.”

Venus Williams Getty Images for AYS Sports Mark

Underneath the blazer she wore a classic black crewneck T-shirt, pairing it with slouchy black trousers. She accessorized with a black baseball cap from her EleVen by Venus collection and completed the look with Adidas sneakers.

Citi Taste of Tennis is a culinary experience event held to kick off the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, which will start Monday.

Williams will play in her 24th U.S. Open this year. Her first match is against Spain’s Paula Badosa on the first day of the tournament. Badosa is ranked number two in singles by the Women’s Tennis Association.

Williams qualified to play in the U.S. Open after receiving a wild card from the U.S. Tennis Association earlier this month. The acclaimed tennis player returned to the tennis court this summer after suffering an injury that sidelined her for six months.

Outside of her return to the tennis court, Williams is promoting her EleVen by Venus collection. She first launched EleVen at Steve & Barry’s in 2008, but the apparel chain liquidated and began closing stores throughout 2008 and 2009. In 2012, the athlete relaunched the collection. The tennis player received a degree in fashion design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in 2007.