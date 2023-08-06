Venus Williams Embraces Logomania in Fendi Midi Dress at 10X Ladies Empowerment Seminar

Venus Williams attended the 10x Ladies Empowerment Seminar in Aventura, Florida on Friday. The tennis star partook in a Q&A hosted by Elena Cardone.

For the event, Williams sported a Fendi midi dress with an allover logo print. She paired the short-sleeved frock with a pair of black sandals and gold statement earrings. Williams wore her lavender tresses in a side part.

Venus Williams at the 10X Ladies Empowerment Seminar on August 4 in Aventura, Florida. Getty Images

Last month, Williams returned to Wimbledon’s grass courts to square off against Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina. After suffering an injury, Williams was eliminated in the tournament’s first day.

The athlete has also been hard at work launching her plant-based supplement company, Happy Viking, which debuted in late July.

Among Williams’ other business ventures are her activewear and wellness brand, EleVen, as well as her interior design studio, V Starr.

Recently, Williams teamed up with Pharrell’s auction house, Joopiter, to stage the sale of four paintings by Ernie Barnes.

“Ernie Barnes is an iconic Black artist my family and I have long admired,” Williams wrote in an Instagram post last month. “Through his vibrant imagery, he envisioned a colorful world of harmony between all communities, backgrounds, and races.”

Barnes’ paintings fetched a combined total of $300,000. All of the proceeds from the auction went to the Yetunde Price Resource Center, which helps fund and provide vital resources to those affected by violence in Compton and underserved communities across the country.

Williams will also welcome a second niece later this year, as her sister, Serena, is expecting. The younger Williams sibling revealed her baby bump at the Met Gala in May, and last week, announced that she’s having another girl. Serena and her husband, tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, have a five-year-old daughter, Olympia.