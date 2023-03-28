Vice President Kamala Harris Dons Custom Monique Lhuillier Dress at State Banquet in Ghana

Kamala Harris attended a state banquet at the Jubilee House in Accra, Ghana, on Monday as part of a three-nation African tour, wearing an ethereal ensemble.

In honor of her diplomatic visit, the vice president wore a custom Monique Lhuillier white gown with a matching white statement cape with an image of a purple flower on her right shoulder. Harris accessorized her look with a gold sequin clutch bag.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo at the state banquet at the Jubilee House in Accra. AFP via Getty Images

Monique Lhuillier has become a known favorite of Democratic women with ties to the White House. During her time as first lady, Michelle Obama wore numerous ensembles by Monique Lhuillier, helping to catapult the designer to a household name. In June 2022, first lady Jill Biden wore a Monique Lhuillier dress to unveil Nancy Reagan’s stamp in the East Room of the White House.

Harris was accompanied by Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo at the state banquet dinner. In addition to Ghana, the vice president’s three-nation African tour will take her to Tanzania and Zambia. The purpose of the trip is to strengthen diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Africa.

The trip marks Vice President Harris’ first trip to the African continent since she was sworn into office in January 2021. Harris kicked off her three-nation tour on Sunday and, shortly after deboarding the plane in Accra, she announced a significant U.S. financial support package for Ghana and other African nations.

During a press conference, Harris said she was “looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring and very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on the continent of Africa.”

Throughout her time as vice president, Harris has shown her continued support of American designers. When she was sworn in as vice president, she wore a purple ensemble from Christopher John Rogers. For the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, she wore a cascading Vera Wang dress.