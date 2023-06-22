×
Victor Wembanyama Embraces Kimono and ‘Alien’ Suiting at NBA Draft in Louis Vuitton, Joins San Antonio Spurs as First Overall Pick

At 7-foot-2, the tall French basketball player was drafted first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs.

no 1 draft pic, Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City.
Jalen Hood-Schifino arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
A detailed view of the necklace of Jalen Hood-Schifino arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Gradey Dick arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Kobe Bufkin arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Victor Wembanyama made a larger-than-life arrival to the 2023 NBA draft on Thursday in New York City, embracing a forest-green suit.

The Louis Vuitton sharp-lapeled number included a double-breasted wrap feature that mirrored a kimono and coordinating skinny-fit trousers. Underneath, the player completed his look with a matching button-up, brown J.M. Weston dress shoes and a dazzling Bismuth stone pendant necklace.

Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City.
Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City.

Speaking to a reporter for the NBA, he described the look as kimono-inspired, adding that he favored a tonal green look. “The color green… it looks kinda outer space, you know… alien-like,” he shared.

Standing at 7-foot-2, Wembanyama is an Afro-French player who became the No. 1 draft pick overall, joining the San Antonio Spurs, a team which has included players Dennis Rodman, Kawhi Leonard and Tim Duncan.

The athlete previously played for French professional basketball club Metropolitans 92. The 19-year-old has already amassed a large fan base, with over 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

“Best season ever, man These guys made it special to me and to a whole lotta people. I’ll definitely remember this team all my life. Thank you to everyone who supported us throughout the year. See you soon,” Wembanyama’s Instagram caption read on Sunday regarding playing for the club.

Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City.
Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City.
Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City.
Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City.

Staged by the National Basketball Association, the NBA draft dates back to 1947. During the annual event, teams from around the country pick new players, typically college students, who qualify to join the highly-competitive league. This year’s NBA draft is held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft consists of two rounds, with the first taking place on June 22.

