×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Comme des Garçons Homme Plus Proved Men’s Tailoring is Very Much Alive

Beauty

Fragrance Foundation Awards Celebrate All as Sales Soar

Fashion

Junya Watanabe Man Took Cues From His Womenswear

Victor Wembanyama’s Sister Eve Goes Viral in Cutout Power Suit at NBA Draft 2023

The basketball star, who was drafted first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs, has a 21-year-old sister who plays the same sport.

Victor Wembanyama and his sister Eve at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Jalen Hood-Schifino arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: A detailed view of the necklace of Jalen Hood-Schifino arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Gradey Dick arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Kobe Bufkin arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
View ALL 35 Photos

Victor Wembanyama was one of the top prospects from the 2023 NBA draft on Thursday in New York City. The French ball player was drafted first overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

Following the exciting announcement, Wembanyama was instantly celebrated on social media, but he wasn’t the only family member that received extra attention.

Victor Wembanyama and his sister Eve at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City.
Victor Wembanyama and his sister Eve at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

During an interview with ESPN, viewers were introduced to Wembanyama’s family, including his older sister, Eve.

Related Galleries

“It’s amazing. We’re all so proud. We are very happy for you,” the 21-year-old said during the ESPN interview regarding her brother’s life-changing news.

For the occasion, Eve wore a black suit with a cutout V-detail around her torso, which coordinated well with the kimono-like Louis Vuitton suit Victor wore. She paired her sharp black look with a statement red lip, and a gold choker necklace and styled her hair into a curly afro.

(L-R) Eve, Victor Wembanyama and their brother Oscar at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City.
From left: Eve, Victor Wembanyama and their brother Oscar at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City.

She has since gone viral on social media, with her Instagram followers skyrocketing almost overnight and people wanting to know more about her, including her connection to basketball. Fans were surprised to learn that Eve is a basketball player like her brother, playing in the FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship and the FIBA U20 Women’s European Challengers.

Staged by the National Basketball Association, the NBA draft dates back to 1947. During the annual event, teams from around the country pick new players, typically college students, who qualify to join the highly competitive league. This year’s NBA draft is held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft consists of two rounds, with the first taking place on Thursday.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad