Victor Wembanyama’s Sister Eve Goes Viral in Cutout Power Suit at NBA Draft 2023

Victor Wembanyama was one of the top prospects from the 2023 NBA draft on Thursday in New York City. The French ball player was drafted first overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

Following the exciting announcement, Wembanyama was instantly celebrated on social media, but he wasn’t the only family member that received extra attention.

Victor Wembanyama and his sister Eve at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

During an interview with ESPN, viewers were introduced to Wembanyama’s family, including his older sister, Eve.

“It’s amazing. We’re all so proud. We are very happy for you,” the 21-year-old said during the ESPN interview regarding her brother’s life-changing news.

For the occasion, Eve wore a black suit with a cutout V-detail around her torso, which coordinated well with the kimono-like Louis Vuitton suit Victor wore. She paired her sharp black look with a statement red lip, and a gold choker necklace and styled her hair into a curly afro.

From left: Eve, Victor Wembanyama and their brother Oscar at the 2023 NBA draft on June 22 in New York City.

She has since gone viral on social media, with her Instagram followers skyrocketing almost overnight and people wanting to know more about her, including her connection to basketball. Fans were surprised to learn that Eve is a basketball player like her brother, playing in the FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship and the FIBA U20 Women’s European Challengers.

Staged by the National Basketball Association, the NBA draft dates back to 1947. During the annual event, teams from around the country pick new players, typically college students, who qualify to join the highly competitive league. This year’s NBA draft is held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The draft consists of two rounds, with the first taking place on Thursday.