Victoria Beckham Dons Cutout Jumpsuit to Support Husband David Beckham at Leagues Cup 2023 Match

Victoria and David Beckham were among the celebrities at the 2023 Inter Miami Leagues Cup match between Cruz Azul on Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, opting for sharp looks. The game marked the first match for Lionel Messi since he joined the Miami sports club, which is co-owned by David Beckham.

David and Victoria Beckham at the Leagues Cup 2023 match on Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mega

David wore a classic navy suit for the occasion, while Victoria went all-black in a wide-leg jumpsuit with cutouts along her torso. The couple, who have been married since 1999, were joined by their daughter Harper and son Cruz.

That same day, Victoria posted a TikTok of her singing “Say You’ll Be There.” The star, who was a member of the ’90s British girl group “Spice Girls,” captioned the post: “Warming up the vocals in Miami. More to come.”

Harper and Cruz Beckham at the Leagues Cup 2023 match on Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Mega

“Incredible night in Miami. Thank you to all the fans for creating such a special atmosphere, I’m so proud of this club. We’ve just witnessed greatness…,” David captioned an Instagram post on Sunday.

Victoria is a businesswoman in her own right, running her namesake fashion and beauty brands. In March, her beauty line Victoria Beckham Beauty expanded to include eye makeup, launching seven shades of cream eye shadow sticks. In May, her fashion brand Victoria Beckham showcased its resort 2024 offerings, which WWD reported on.

“With the success of beauty, I can create a character with the clothes. The beauty side of the business is growing enormously, very, very fast. My goal and dream is to create a fashion and beauty house of the future — they really do go hand in hand. My time is split very evenly between the two brands,” Victoria told WWD.