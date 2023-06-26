Victoria and David Beckham Coordinate in Neutral Tones for Jacquemus Spring 2024 Show at the Palace of Versailles

×
The celebrity power couple also enjoyed a boat ride across the chateau's mirror pool.

Victoria and David Beckham attended Jacquemus’ spring 2024 at the Palace of Versailles in Versailles, France, on Monday. After a brief boat ride across the chateau’s mirror pool, the power couple got an up-close view of the runway alongside fellow celebrity guests Emily Ratajkowski, Eva Longoria and Karol G.

Victoria opted for a blush-colored slipdress with a rosette pattern. The silk number featured a metallic sheen.

TOPSHOT - British former football player David Beckham (R) and British singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham (L) poses for photographs as they arrive at the Jacquemus Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, at the Chateau de Versailles, in Versailles, southwest of Paris, on June 26, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend Jacquemus’ spring 2024 show on June 26 in Versailles, France. AFP via Getty Images

The designer accessorized with powder blue open-toe boots and a large gray ostrich leather clutch with a gold chain strap from her own brand, Victoria Beckham. The business mogul and former Spice Girl also wore oversize shield sunglasses.

David donned a beige linen pantsuit, which he paired with brown sandals and black Wayfarer-inspired frames.

VERSAILLES, FRANCE - JUNE 26: Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend Jacquemus’ spring 2024 show on June 26 in Versailles, France. Getty Images

“Thank you for inviting us to be part of such a special day Simon,” Victoria wrote on Instagram, shouting out the label’s creative director, Simon Porte Jacquemus.

In an exclusive interview with WWD, Jacquemus described staging a show at Versailles as “a childhood dream.” He also discussed how the legendary palace influenced his most recent collection.

“I was so inspired by this historical place during the design process that it led me to explore many new creative possibilities, different from my past shows, but still very Jacquemus,” he said. “I am really honored and proud to be able to do a show there, as an independent fashion house.”

