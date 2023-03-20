Viola Davis Does Ethereal Power Dressing for ‘Air’ SXSW Premiere

Viola Davis attended the SXSW premiere of “Air” on Saturday in Austin, Texas, taking an ethereal approach to power dressing.

In honor of the premiere of her new movie, the actress selected a white band collar evening blouse paired with a tailored white suit with sleeves that hit just below the elbow and flare-leg pants. She contrasted the ensemble with black pointy-toe heels.

Viola Davis attends the “Air” world premiere during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals. Getty Images for SXSW

Davis typically works with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart to create her red-carpet looks. Stewart is also the stylist for Cate Blanchett, Elizabeth Olsen and Zoey Deutch.

“Air” tells the story of NBA legend Michael Jordan and how sneaker executive Sonny Vaccaro and Nike pursued the basketball superstar to create a sneaker partnership that became a cultural staple. The original Air Jordans were first released in 1985, and to this day they are one of Nike’s most iconic sneakers and a major revenue generator for the company.

Viola Davis Getty Images for SXSW

Davis stars as Michael Jordan’s mother, Deloris Jordan, in the film. Deloris is now a New York Times bestselling author and serves on the board of directors for the Jordan Institute for Families at the University of North Carolina School of Social Work.

In addition to Davis, the film stars Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman and Marlon Wayans. The film premieres on April 5.

Davis also recently completed the TV movie “Operation Othello,” where she provides the voice of the narrator.

Davis made waves at the end of last year for her starring role in “The Woman King,” which garnered her multiple award nominations, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress Motion Picture — Drama and the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. The film tells the story of the Agojie, an all-female warrior unit that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey during the 17th to 19th centuries.