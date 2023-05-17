Viola Davis Makes a Dramatic Arrival in Valentino Couture Dress for ‘Monster’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Viola Davis brought Hollywood glamour to Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday in Cannes, France. Accompanied by her husband, actor Julius Tennon, Davis attended the premiere of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Monster.”

Davis wore a white gown underneath a dramatic feathered coat, both by Valentino couture. Davis’ dress featured a crystallized floral appliqué at the shoulder, while her outerwear included sparkling strands of silver tinsel.

Viola Davis attends a screening of “Monster” at Cannes Film Festival Festivals on May 17 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

The Oscar-winning actress accessorized with diamond Chopard hoops and white platform heels. Celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart put together Davis’ stunning ensemble. Stewart’s other A-list clientele includes Amanda Seyfried, Elizabeth Olsen and Jessica Chastain.

Makeup artist Autumn Moultrie gave Davis a purple smoky eye and glossy nude lips using L’Oréal cosmetics. Davis has been a longtime spokesmodel for the affordable beauty brand.

Viola Davis attends a screening of “Monster” at Cannes Film Festival Festivals on May 17 in Cannes, France. Michael Buckner for Variety

“Monster” (2023) is a Japanese drama competing for the Palme d’Or. The film follows Sakura Ando as Saori, a single mother who begins to notice strange changes in her young son’s behavior. “Monster” is directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, whose film “Shoplifters” won the Palme d’Or in 2018.

The Cannes Film Festival reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dating back to 1946, the International Film Festival is holding its 76th edition this year.

From Thursday to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and “Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.