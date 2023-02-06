A Closer Look at Viola Davis’ EGOT Red Carpet Looks  

Viola Davis has proven herself a force to be reckoned with, winning her first Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for her memoir, “Finding Me.” At this year’s Grammy Awards, the actress’ win marked another huge milestone: She is now an EGOT — Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award — winner. As of this year, only 18 people have ever gotten to EGOT status.

Davis, who has had a slew of standout roles in plays, movies and TV series, has received lots of awards throughout her decades-long career, standing out for her work, and frequently, her fashion.

Here is a roundup of the actress’ most memorable red carpet looks, leading up to her 2023 Grammy Award win. Read on for more.

2010 Tony Awards

Viola Davis at the 2010 Tony Awards on Jun. 13 in New York. Getty Images

In 2010, Viola Davis went green for her look to that year’s Tony Awards in New York. She wore a chic halter gown with a slight V-shaped neckline. The gown had a draping and pleating on her torso and a billowy skirt. For accessories, she slipped on a shimmering pink statement bangle and a pair of oversize drop earrings with a pink oval-shaped pendant. Davis received a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for her emotional role in “Fences,” in which she starred alongside Denzel Washington.

2015 Emmy Awards

Viola Davis at the 2015 Emmy Awards on Sep. 20 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

To the 2015 Emmy Awards, Davis arrived in a shimmering white gown by Carmen Marc Valvo. The sleeveless gown featured black botanical leaf designs throughout her torso and a voluminous skirt. She paired the look with silver accents, including a chunky bracelet and dangly earrings and standout red lipstick. At the award show, Davis won an award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for her lead role as Annalise Keating in ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder.” Her win was marked as a historical moment, as she became the first Black woman to ever win that award.

2017 Oscars

Viola Davis at the 2017 Academy Awards on Feb. 26 in Hollywood. Getty Images

Davis wowed many with her arrival to the 2017 Academy Awards. The actress stunned in a scarlet red Armani Privé gown, which featured cutouts on her shoulders and drapery details. The gown had a touch of pleating around her neckline and a train. For hair, she went for a layered pixie cut, with her light brown highlights peeping through. To coordinate with her Oscar award for Best Supporting Actress, she accented with gold jewelry. She won the Oscar for her role in “Fences.”

2023 Grammy Awards

Viola Davis onstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for The Recording A

To her most recent award show venture, Davis brought the fun in a shimmering dress by Naeem Khan. The details of her colorful dress included an assortment of shapes in royal blue, black, red and silver. The shapes created a colorblocking effect and there was a tiered fringe feature on her skirt. It also included a black fringe detail on her neckline. Davis worked with her stylist Elizabeth Stewart for her award show look, with Pomellato accessories. When it came to hair, Davis opted for a fresh blowout look, with her black tresses parted to the side. Davis officially became an EGOT winner at the 2023 Grammy Awards, securing a win for Best Spoken Word or Non-musical Album for her memoir “Finding Me.”