Viola Davis Shines in Fringe-embellished Dress by Jason Wu While Being Honored at Chaplin Award Gala 2023

Viola Davis donned a classic black dress with gold fringe details while being honored at the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala on Monday in New York.

The EGOT-winning actress, who was the latest Chaplin Award recipient, arrived ready to stun in a custom-made strapless Jason Wu dress with asymmetric fringe adorning her side.

Viola Davis at the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala on April 24 in New York. Getty Images for FLC

Davis worked with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart on her look, whose clientele also includes Elizabeth Olsen, Jessica Chastain and Cate Blanchett.

(L-R) Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain at the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala on April 24 in New York City. Getty Images for FLC

Accompanying Davis to the gala was her husband Julius Tennon, who coordinated with her in a black suit with a pastel-blue button-up.

Jayme Lawson, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Chastain and Meryl Streep were among the other guests at the event.

Julius Tennon and Viola Davis at the 2023 Chaplin Award Gala on April 24 in New York City. Getty Images for FLC

Davis, who became an EGOT winner in February, has a successful acting career that spans over two decades. She played Annalise Keating in the ABC hit drama “How to Get Away With Murder,” for which she won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2015. In 2017, she starred alongside Denzel Washington in the play “Fences,” receiving the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. In 2022, she starred in the film “The Woman King,” where she portrayed the fierce general of the African kingdom of Dahomey.

Throughout her career, the actress has also made a case for standout looks. At the 2023 Grammy Awards in February, where she became an official EGOT winner, she dazzled in a geometric Naeem Khan dress. In March for the premiere of “Air,” in which she starred as Michael Jordan’s mother, Davis went green in a shimmering Roland Mouret dress.