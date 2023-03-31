Viola Davis Talks ‘Air’ in Red Dress on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ With Husband Julius Tennon

×
The married couple appeared on the show to talk about their portrayal as Michael Jordan's parents in the upcoming "Air" film.

Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro in AIR Photo: ANA CARBALLOSA © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC
Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro and Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan in AIR Photo: COURTESY OF AMAZON STUDIOS © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC
Ben Affleck as Phil Knight in AIR Photo: ANA CARBALLOSA © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC
Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro and Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser in AIR Photo: ANA CARBALLOSA © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC
Viola Davis made a case for red dressing while appearing on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ABC

Davis was accompanied by her husband and fellow actor Julius Tennon on the show.

The actress wore a red dress with puff sleeves, silver buttons and a crisscross design on her neckline. Davis usually works with her stylist Elizabeth Stewart on her looks. Tennon opted for a crosshatch suit jacket with navy trousers.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ABC

While on the show, the couple talked about how they first met, their first date and their roles in playing Michael Jordan’s parents in “Air.”

“Magical. He picked me up in his car because I would have had to take the bus. We went to Crocodile, which is a restaurant right on the water in Santa Monica and we went there for the bread basket. We ate the hell out of that bread basket,” Davis shared on the show regarding their first date, to which her husband, Tennon added, “That bread was so good!”

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon ABC

Davis, who achieved EGOT status after her Grammy win in 2023, continues to embrace bright colors while promoting her latest projects. To the “Air” premiere on Monday, she wore a dazzling green sequin Roland Mouret gown. She paired the bright look with a shimmering Judith Leiber basketball purse. At the NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, she arrived in a purple Dior gown with a halter-twist neckline. There, she won the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture award for her standout role in “The Woman King.” At the SAG Awards on Feb. 26, she wore a canary yellow Valentino gown with a scoop-detail neckline.

Directed by Ben Affleck, “Air” tells the story of Nike’s journey to sign Michael Jordan and launch Air Jordan in the 1980s. The drama film’s stars include Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Davis — who Jordan himself specifically requested to portray his mother, Deloris Jordan. The movie held its world premiere at South by Southwest in March, and will launch in theaters on April 5.

