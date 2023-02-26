×
Viola Davis Shines in Yellow Valentino Dress for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Davis received an acting nomination at this year's SAG Awards for her role in "The Woman King."

Viola Davis at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Michelle Williams in Dior Haute Couture
Michelle Yeoh
Viola Davis in Valentino
Jennifer Coolidge in Saint Laurent
Viola Davis attended the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, wearing an illuminating dress.

The actress donned a floor-length bright yellow dress from Valentino. She accessorized the look with a coordinating yellow Valentino clutch and jewelry from Swarovski, including two bracelets and earrings.

Viola Davis at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Viola Davis at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Davis worked with her go-to stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who collaborates with Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett and Amanda Seyfried — all of whom she also styled for this year’s SAG Awards.

For makeup, Davis went for a classic evening look featuring a matte red lip, rose blush, heavy mascara and smoky eyeshadow. For hair, she had it parted to one side and done in a short wavy and curly style.

Davis was nominated at this year’s SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in “The Woman King.” The historical action drama tells the story of the Agojie, an all-female warrior unit that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey during the 17th to 19th centuries.

Viola Davis at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Viola Davis at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Earlier this year, Viola Davis made history when she won the Grammy Award for Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording. This made her the 18th person to ever win the quadruple crown of entertainment awards, including the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, otherwise known as the EGOT.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.

