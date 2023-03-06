×
Vivienne Westwood’s Granddaughter Cora Corré Makes Touching Tribute to the Late Designer at Paris Fashion Week Show

Cora Corré walked the runway in a bridal-themed ensemble at the Vivienne Westwood Paris Fashion Week show.

Cora Corré on the runway at the Vivienne Westwood fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on March 4 in Paris.
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Fall 2023
View ALL 69 Photos

Cora Corré is keeping her grandmother’s memory alive.

The model, whose grandmother is the late designer Vivienne Westwood, closed the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood fashion show on Saturday during Paris Fashion Week.

Cora Corré on the runway at the Vivienne Westwood fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on March 4 in Paris.
Cora Corré on the runway at the Vivienne Westwood fall 2023 show. Dominique Maitre for WWD

Corré’s look channeled a bride, with a lace bodice. The all-white ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder lace bodysuit with a plunging neckline and an underwire-like corset. To bring the wedding aesthetic home, she toted cream flowers in her hand with shimmering pins in her hair. She walked the runway in thigh-high platform boots.

The runway show marks the first one since the famed designer’s death on Dec. 29.

Andreas Kronthaler, Westwood’s husband, has been the creative lead of the brand since 2016. WWD characterized the fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection as “a bit of baroque glam with a dash of punk attitude.”

Cora Corré on the runway at the Vivienne Westwood fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on March 4 in Paris.
Cora Corré on the runway. Dominique Maitre for WWD

“For me, the most important thing was to just continue. I knew I had to get through it. In a situation like this, one can do a lot but I think it’s best to keep the usual thing going and see how life develops. Not making funny decisions. Work is good. Work helps. But sometimes a handkerchief or something [reminds me of her]. It’s grief. It’s part of life,” Kronthaler told WWD on Saturday.

Cora Corré on the runway at the Vivienne Westwood fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on March 4 in Paris.
Andreas Kronthaler and Cora Corré on the runway. Dominique Maitre for WWD

Corré was joined by Kronthaler while walking on the runway at the show, which was attended by Julia Fox, Halsey and Jared Leto. At her grandmother’s funeral on Feb. 16, Corré spoke about Westwood, saying: “She challenged everyone to do better by educating themselves.”

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season notably included Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, and Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show. 

ad