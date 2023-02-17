How to Watch 2023 BAFTA Film Awards Red Carpet Livestream Free: Details on Nominees, Hosts and Queen Elizabeth II Tribute

As awards season powers on, people are now gearing up to watch the EE British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards.

Broadcasting Sunday, the awards ceremony honors the best and brightest in both British and intentional cinema. The annual film awards is widely regarded as the British answer to the Academy Awards. This year, Richard E. Grant will host. Helen Mirren will lead a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Sunday’s awards ceremony.

Here, WWD rounded up everything there is to know about the upcoming 2023 BAFTA Awards.

Who is hosting the 2023 EE BAFTAs?

Richard E. Grant will host the awards ceremony for the first time. The actor is well-known for his standout role in the 2018 film “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” which earned him Oscar, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA nominations.

Last year, BAFTA tapped Rebel Wilson to host the show, where the comedic actress made jokes about Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, COVID-19 and Prince William, who is the president of BAFTA.

Who are the nominees?

Leading the nominations for the 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards is “All Quiet on the Western Front,” with 14 nominations, including Best Film. The Netflix war drama, based on the book of the same name by German veteran Erich Maria Remarque, follows a German soldier as he witnesses the horrors of World War I after being drafted.

Lead Actor nominees include Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Brandan Fraiser (“The Whale”), Bill Nighy (“Living”) and Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”). In the Leading Actress category, Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Ana De Armas (“Blonde”), Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) are up for the award.

How to watch the award show

The show premieres on Sunday and for those who live in the U.K., the program will be broadcast on BBC. For those who are in the U.S., the awards ceremony is available to watch online on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the red carpet

The red carpet will be hosted by film critic Ali Plumb and TV personality Vick Hope. It will be available to watch on BAFTAs YouTube livestream channel. In addition, Sarel Madziya will host a red carpet segment exclusively on BAFTAs TikTok channel at 4 p.m. GMT.