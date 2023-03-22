How to Watch Coachella Livestream, Enjoy Perks, Freebies and Events Open to the Public

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns with another two weekends of music, parties and merch drops beginning April 14 to 16, followed by a final act on April 21 to 23. Bad Bunny, Rosalía, Blackpink, Frank Ocean and Björk are among the boldface names set to perform in Indio, California.

The festival grounds will see exclusive products and freebies if brands court consumers like last year and previous iterations. There should be no shortage of engagement offsite throughout the greater Palm Springs area, too. In the past, YSL Beauty held a mobile pop-up that debuted new products, and last year, Rolling Stone partnered with Meta on a pool party that was open to the public with pre-registration.

Below, a roundup of freebies, perks and activities open to the public and more of what you need to know about making the most of Coachella — with or without tickets. Check back for more updates as additional announcements roll out.

How to watch the Coachella livestream free

No tickets? No problem. Coachella has partnered with YouTube to offer free, high-quality livestream content for performances and behind-the-scenes moments. On-demand video will also be available.

Get details on Youtube.com/@Coachella/community.

Amex Lounge

American Express is back with its Amex Lounge — a respite for cardholders who can bring up to three friends to indulge in a bar, tarot card readings and an opportunity to receive complimentary Supergoop sunscreen. The card also gives festivalgoers access to skip the line to view the Spectra art installation with a special viewing hour and a complimentary Ferris wheel ride.

Desert Daze

Desert Daze reimagines the desert as a poolside oasis at The Saguaro Palm Springs hotel on April 15 from noon to 4 p.m. PST. The annual event features DJ sets and is free with RSVP. Visit Twitter.com/desertdaze for more details.

The Do-Over

The recurring Los Angeles party returns to Palm Springs at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club for poolside festivities, music and dancing. The event is free with RSVP and takes place on April 16 and April 23 from noon to 6 p.m. PT. Details are available at Thedoover.net.

Desert Gold

The Desert Gold party offers an immersive experience from April 13 to 16 and April 20 to 23 at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. Eyewear brand Akila will have a pop-up at the event. Visit acehotel.com for details.

Free tickets

Eyewear brand Carrera has partnered with Coachella on category exclusivity on festival-grounds, where it will debut the Carrera Woman collection. The accessories label is offering a chance to win VIP Weekend One passes, airfare and lodging. Visit us.carreraworld.com for more details.



