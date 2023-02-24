×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci References Tom Ford-era for Fall 2023

Beauty

The Beauty Industry’s Top 20 Most Beloved Moisturizers

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Signs BTS Member J-Hope as Brand Ambassador

How to Watch NAACP Image Awards 2023 Livestream Free: Nominees, Performances and More

This year, Queen Latifah will host the coveted award ceremony, which will see awards presented by Zendaya, Kerry Washington and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Queen Latifah at Netflix's "Hustle" world premiere in 2022 in Los Angeles.
GooGoo Atkins
Bianca Lawson
Khleo Thomas
Corbin Reid, Erika Alexander and Amber Stevens West
View ALL 42 Photos

As awards season goes full steam ahead, the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, which marks the 54th anniversary of the ceremony, will take place Saturday, the last weekend of Black History Month.

The NAACP Image Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to honor outstanding performances and work in entertainment and the arts. This year’s ceremony will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, and marks the first time the event will take place with a live audience in three years. Some of this year’s nominees include Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, Violas Davis and John Boyega.

Here, WWD listed everything to know about the upcoming awards show. Read on for more.

Who is hosting the NAACP Image Awards?

Grammy-, Emmy-, Golden Globe- and Image Award-winning rapper and actress Queen Latifah is set to host the ceremony. On Tuesday, BET and NAACP confirmed that Latifah will host, ending “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson’s rein as a host of the ceremony for the past nine years.

Who are some of the presenters?

The presenters include Method Man, Issa Rae, Taye Diggs, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monáe, Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Zendaya. Zendaya’s appearance is particularly anticipated, as the young star hasn’t attended any award shows yet this year.

Who are the nominees?

In the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture category, Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Keke Palmer (“Alice”), Letitia Wright (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Regina Hall (“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”) and Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) are nominated. Leading actor nominees include Daniel Kaluuya (“Nope”), Jonathan Majors (“Devotion”) and Sterling K. Brown (“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”).

Leading the motion picture nominations for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards is the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — both the cast and the film itself were nominated in almost all of the major categories. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in its fifth week, the movie became the third film of 2022 to surpass $400 million at the domestic box office.

Serena Williams is set to receive the ceremony’s Jackie Robinson Sports Award.

The designated winners of the 54th NAACP Image Awards will be announced through telecast on BET the day of the award show.

How to watch the Image Awards

The 54th NAACP Image Awards will premiere on BET Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. In addition, the award ceremony will also be simulcast across Paramount Global networks, which includes BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.

The ceremony can also be streamed on Philo, where the entertainment TV-streaming service offers a free trial.

Related Galleries

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Hot Summer Bags

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Watch NAACP Awards Livestream Free: Nominees, Performers and More

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad