How to Watch NAACP Image Awards 2023 Livestream Free: Nominees, Performances and More

As awards season goes full steam ahead, the 2023 NAACP Image Awards, which marks the 54th anniversary of the ceremony, will take place Saturday, the last weekend of Black History Month.

The NAACP Image Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to honor outstanding performances and work in entertainment and the arts. This year’s ceremony will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, and marks the first time the event will take place with a live audience in three years. Some of this year’s nominees include Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, Violas Davis and John Boyega.

Here, WWD listed everything to know about the upcoming awards show. Read on for more.

Who is hosting the NAACP Image Awards?

Grammy-, Emmy-, Golden Globe- and Image Award-winning rapper and actress Queen Latifah is set to host the ceremony. On Tuesday, BET and NAACP confirmed that Latifah will host, ending “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson’s rein as a host of the ceremony for the past nine years.

Who are some of the presenters?

The presenters include Method Man, Issa Rae, Taye Diggs, Jonathan Majors, Janelle Monáe, Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Zendaya. Zendaya’s appearance is particularly anticipated, as the young star hasn’t attended any award shows yet this year.

Who are the nominees?

In the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture category, Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), Keke Palmer (“Alice”), Letitia Wright (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”), Regina Hall (“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”) and Viola Davis (“The Woman King”) are nominated. Leading actor nominees include Daniel Kaluuya (“Nope”), Jonathan Majors (“Devotion”) and Sterling K. Brown (“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul”).

Leading the motion picture nominations for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards is the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — both the cast and the film itself were nominated in almost all of the major categories. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in its fifth week, the movie became the third film of 2022 to surpass $400 million at the domestic box office.

Serena Williams is set to receive the ceremony’s Jackie Robinson Sports Award.

The designated winners of the 54th NAACP Image Awards will be announced through telecast on BET the day of the award show.

How to watch the Image Awards

The 54th NAACP Image Awards will premiere on BET Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET. In addition, the award ceremony will also be simulcast across Paramount Global networks, which includes BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.

The ceremony can also be streamed on Philo, where the entertainment TV-streaming service offers a free trial.