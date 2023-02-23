How to Watch Rihanna’s Oscars Performance Livestream Free: What to Know

After her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna is keeping the live performances coming. It was unveiled Thursday the singer is performing the Oscar-nominated song “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the 95th Academy Awards scheduled for Sunday.

For those waiting in anticipation for the performance, there are various ways to tune in and see the singer take the Oscars stage.

Who’s hosting the 2023 Oscars?

The 2023 Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. This is Kimmel’s third time hosting the ceremony. In a statement, he said, “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap.”

What songs are nominated for Best Song?

In addition to Rihanna’s ballad “Lift Me Up,” other contenders for the award include “Applause” by Dianne Warren from “Tell It Like a Woman,” “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from RRR by M.M. Keeravani and “This Is a life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski.

Where to watch Rihanna’s Oscars performance?

The 95th annual Academy Awards will televise live on ABC, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony is also available to watch via the ABC app.

Outside of ABC’s available viewing channels, the Oscars can be watched via Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. Hulu offers new subscribers a one-month free trial, YouTubeTV offers a 60-day free trial and FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial.

Among this year’s nominees are Cate Blanchett for Best Leading Actress, Brendan Fraser for Best Leading Actor, Angela Bassett for Best Supporting Actress and Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor.