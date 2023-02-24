×
Friday's Digital Daily: January 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci References Tom Ford-era for Fall 2023

Beauty

The Beauty Industry’s Top 20 Most Beloved Moisturizers

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Signs BTS Member J-Hope as Brand Ambassador

How to Watch SAG Awards Red Carpet Livestream Free: What to Know About Nominees, Presenters and More

Zendaya is one of the presenter's for the awards show, streaming Sunday on Netflix's YouTube channel.

Zendaya at the 2022 Academy Awards in Hollywood.
3/7/99 Los Angeles, CA. "Friends" stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox at the 5th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) held at the Shrine Auditorium. Photo by DAN CALLISTER Online USA, Inc.
377134 01: 3/12/00. Beverly Hills, CA. Erykah Badu atteding the 6th Ann. SAG Awards. Photo by Brenda Chase Online USA Inc.
386527 28: Actress Sarah Jessica Parker attends the 7th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards March 11, 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jason Kirk/Newsmakers)
386290 22: Actress Halle Berry arrives for the 7th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards March 11, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Newsmakers)
View ALL 15 Photos

Awards season is continuing at high speed.

Along with celebrating the best and brightest in television and cinema, the SAG Award winners are exclusively chosen by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. This year, the awards, held in Los Angeles, will be shown live on Sunday on from Netflix’s YouTube channel. Membership in the SAG-AFTRA union is often considered a rite of passage for actors, as the membership gives them exclusive benefits.

For this year’s awards ceremony, Zendaya was recently revealed as one of the presenter’s and legendary actress Sally Field will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Here, WWD lists everything to know about the 2023 SAG Awards. Read on for more.

Who are the presenters?

Among the presenters for this year’s SAG Awards are Jenna Ortega, Aubrey Plaza, Adam Scott, Ariana DeBose and Zendaya. The slew of stars join a group of presenters previously revealed by SAG, including Jason Bateman, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Andrew Garfield, Stephanie Hsu and Michelle Yeoh.  

Who are the ambassadors?

Netflix tapped Antonia Gentry and Haley Lu Richardson as ambassadors for the 29th annual SAG Awards, where the “Ginny & Georgia” and “White Lotus” actresses will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the awards, giving viewers an exclusive backstage pass.

Who are the nominees?

Last month, “Emily in Paris” actress Ashley Park and HBO Max‘s “White Lotus” actress Haley Lu Richardson revealed their SAG Awards nominations via Instagram Live.

Cate Blanchett, (“Tár”), Viola Davis (“The Woman King”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) are the nominees for Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. Leading the nominations for Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture are Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and Austin Butler for his leading role as Elvis Presley in the 2022 movie “Elvis.”

Christina Applegate is nominated for Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role in the Netflix series “Dead to Me,” which released its second and final season in November. This is the first time the actress has ever been nominated for a SAG award, so she took to Twitter to share her excitement.

“Thank you @SAGawards for this nomination today! I have been a proud member of this union since 1975. I’ve had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile. Much love to my peers and to my sweet Jean Smart and the other incredible ladies I walk beside,” the actress tweeted in January.

In the Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture category, the films “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans” and “Women Talking” are up for the SAG Award.

How to watch the SAG Awards and red carpet

The 2023 SAG Awards will debut Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, on Netflix’s YouTube channel. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be streaming on the platform globally starting in 2024, a part of a multiyear partnership.

In addition, People and Entertainment Weekly will be on the red carpet for the ceremony, streaming live on Entertainment Weekly’s YouTube channel starting at 5:45 p.m. ET.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Directors George Clooney and Ang Lee shake hands arrives at the 12th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)


