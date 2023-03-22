How to Watch BTS Star Jimin’s Performance on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for Free With Live Stream Platforms

BTS star Jimin is preparing to appear on late-night TV on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday and Friday on NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET. On Thursday, he will sit down with Fallon for an interview followed by a performance of his upcoming single “Like Crazy” on Friday.

Here, find out ways to catch the K-pop artist make his late-night debut in a big way.

How to Watch Jimin on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Viewers with broadcast TV service can tune in to NBC at 11:35 p.m. ET. Additionally, with a basic subscription to Peacock, it will be available on-demand after the program concludes.

You can also watch via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. YouTube TV includes a three-day free trial while Fubo TV and Hulu+ Live TV offer seven-day free trials.

On Social Media

Although full episodes aren’t posted on social media, the show’s official Instagram page posts clips on instagram.com/fallontonight at least 30 minutes after it airs. Selected clips from full episodes are also often posted to the show’s Twitter account on twitter.com/fallontonight.

On YouTube

On YouTube, the show posts longer, complete segments of guests from each episode on its official channel, youtube.com/fallontonight. They are typically available at least 30 minuets after the show airs.

Jimin is no stranger to viral, must-watch moments. The singer, who currently has over 40 million followers on Twitter, was just announced in March as Tiffany & Co.’s latest ambassador.

Jimin is also an ambassador for Dior, which, along with Tiffany & Co. is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.