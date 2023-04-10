Jill Biden Brightens the White House Easter Egg Roll in Pastel Green Pantsuit

Monday kicked off the White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, D.C., this time under the Biden-Harris administration.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on April 10. Yuri Gripas – Pool via CNP / MEGA

Announced by the White House on Thursday, the springtime tradition followed First Lady Jill Biden‘s theme of EGGucation, which is “transforming the South Lawn and Ellipse into a school community, full of fun educational activities for children of all ages to enjoy.” For the occasion, Dr. Jill Biden arrived embracing the spring theme in a pastel green pantsuit, with a matching top underneath. Vice President Kamala Harris coordinated in a blush-pink power suit.

(L-R) President Joe Biden , First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on April 10. AFP via Getty Images

Along with a live Easter egg roll, the event included a reading nook, talent show, a field trip to the farm, photo opportunities, snacks and a physical “EGGucation” zone. Leading up to the event, to demonstrate the laws of gravity to kids, NASA sent one of the wooden official White House Easter Eggs up to the International Space Station. Currently, videos of the egg in space are on the White House’s social media platforms.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on April 10. Yuri Gripas – Pool via CNP / MEGA

According to the National Park Services, the White House Easter Egg Roll became concrete in 1878 when former President Rutherford B. Hayes issued an order allowing children to roll their Easter eggs when they came to the White House.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10. Getty Images

Guests participate in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10. Getty Images

The event was livestreamed on the White House’s official YouTube channel. Tickets for the event were dispersed through a public lottery.