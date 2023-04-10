Jill Biden Brightens the White House Easter Egg Roll in Pastel Green Pantsuit

Monday kicked off the White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, D.C., this time under the Biden-Harris administration.
Announced by the White House on Thursday, the springtime tradition followed First Lady Jill Biden‘s theme of EGGucation, which is “transforming the South Lawn and Ellipse into a school community, full of fun educational activities for children of all ages to enjoy.” For the occasion, Dr. Jill Biden arrived embracing the spring theme in a pastel green pantsuit, with a matching top underneath. Vice President Kamala Harris coordinated in a blush-pink power suit.
Along with a live Easter egg roll, the event included a reading nook, talent show, a field trip to the farm, photo opportunities, snacks and a physical “EGGucation” zone. Leading up to the event, to demonstrate the laws of gravity to kids, NASA sent one of the wooden official White House Easter Eggs up to the International Space Station. Currently, videos of the egg in space are on the White House’s social media platforms.
According to the National Park Services, the White House Easter Egg Roll became concrete in 1878 when former President Rutherford B. Hayes issued an order allowing children to roll their Easter eggs when they came to the White House.
The event was livestreamed on the White House’s official YouTube channel. Tickets for the event were dispersed through a public lottery.