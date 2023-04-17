×
 
Willow and Jaden Smith Bring Edgy Style for Coachella 2023 Performance With Denim Bodysuit and Leather Jacket

For her second Coachella performance, Willow brought out her older brother to the stage.

Willow Smith took the stage on Sunday to perform at Coachella 2023 in Indio, California. The singer surprised the audience, bringing her brother Jaden Smith as a special guest. They performed their single “Summertime in Paris.”

Performing at the festival for a second time, Willow embraced a denim romper with strings of denim fabric adorning her legs as well as a number of belts and zippers.

Jaden opted for an all-black look consisting of a black MSFTSrep jacket, oversize cargo pants and a white shirt underneath that read, “Willow’s Brother.”

The sibling duo is known for their signature style choices. In March, Jaden attended the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show toting a standout bag from the brand. To the “Emancipation” premiere in December, Willow wore a Stella McCartney blazer and cutout pants, from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. In July, Willow was tapped as the face of Alien Goddess, Mugler‘s women’s scent.

In April, Jaden’s brand MSFTSrep collaborated with Samsung on an eco-conscious accessories collection in celebration of Earth Day.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and more.

