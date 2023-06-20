Willow and Jaden Smith Embrace Suiting and Double Denim Trends at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Menswear Debut Collection Show for Spring 2024

Willow and Jaden Smith attended Louis Vuitton’s spring 2024 menswear presentation on Tuesday in Paris. Both siblings opted for outfits by the French label.

For the occasion, Willow wore an open-front suit with a black bralette, yellow oversized aviators and combat boots. The singer’s hair was styled in two long braids, with additional plaits decorating the crown of her head. Willow’s makeup consisted of a dark, vampy lip and muted coral blush.

Meanwhile, her younger brother opted for an updated take on the Canadian tuxedo, pairing a monogrammed denim trucker jacket with a pair of slouchy, straight-leg jeans. Jaden accessorized with a Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama belt, which featured the Japanese artist’s signature multicolor polka dots. He also added on printed gloves, chunky loafers and a logo keychain, also by Louis Vuitton.

The stylish siblings have their own experience in the fashion industry, having founded their label Msftsrep in 2012. The latest collection, titled the Trippy Summer drop, debuts June 21.

The colorful range of clothing includes hoodies, outerwear, graphic Ts, jeans and accessories. Jaden, a longtime fan of skateboarding, also channeled his love of the sport in the latest Msftsrep line, which features seven different skateboard deck designs and five variations of grip tape.

Louis Vuitton staged its spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday in Paris. It marks Pharrell Williams’ first collection since he was named the label’s creative director of menswear in February. Williams, who first made a name for himself as an artist and music producer, succeeds the late Virgil Abloh.