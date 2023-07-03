×
Celebrities at Wimbledon 2023 Day One: Idina Menzel, Judd Apatow and More Stars Attend England’s Biggest Tennis Tournament

Wimbledon takes place through July 16.

Idina Menzel attends day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3 in London.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Kate Winslet attends The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Jodie Comer attends The Wimbledon Women's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
British singer Ellie Goulding attends the women's singles final tennis match between Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on the thirteenth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 9, 2022. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)
The oldest tennis tournament in the world has returned for the 146th year. Wimbledon kicked off on Monday with women’s and men’s singles matches. Held in London, the championship competition is known as one of the most prestigious in the tennis world.

This year’s major contenders include legends like Venus Williams and Novak Djokovic, as well as up-and-coming pros Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek.

Naturally, some of the biggest fans in the stands include the A-list crowd. Royals and movie stars alike have been known to enjoy Wimbledon matches in previous years, and 2023 is no exception.

Ahead, the biggest names in attendance at day one of Wimbledon.

Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann and Iris Apatow

Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow and Judd Apatow at day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3 in London.
Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow and Judd Apatow at Day One of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi

Director and producer Judd Apatow made Wimbledon a family affair, bringing along his wife, actress Leslie Mann, and the couple’s youngest daughter, Iris.

Judd and Mann coordinated in light blue ensembles, with the filmmaker wearing a plaid blazer with a button-down, black pants and leather sneakers. Mann opted for a tea-length floral dress and white pumps. Iris sported a polka-dot minidress with a pussy bow necktie and pleated skirt, as well as a pair of black mary janes.

Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel at day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3 in London.
Idina Menzel attends Day One of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3 in London. PA Images via Getty Images

Following Idina Menzel’s performance at London Pride on Saturday, the singer and actress attended Wimbledon in a navy blazer, cropped white T-shirt and straw boater hat. Menzel also added on layered gold pendant necklaces.

Shanina Shaik

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Shanina Shaik poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)
Shanina Shaik attends Day One of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi

Shanina Shaik put a business casual spin on the Canadian tuxedo, wearing a cropped dark wash denim blazer and matching wide-leg cargo jeans. The Australian model also wore a sheer brown bodysuit and pointed-toe pumps in a similar shade. Shaik completed her look with tiny gold hoops.

Pixie Lott

Pixie Lott attends day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3 in London.
Pixie Lott attends Day One of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for evi

Pixie Lott donned a navy tweed collared short suit with zipper and pocket details. The singer-songwriter accessorized with oversize Miu Miu sunglasses and a pair of pink high-heeled sandals.

